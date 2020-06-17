Top officials, including CJSC, Bajwa, Naval Chief Admiral, and Air Chief Marshal, visited ISI headquarters on Tuesday in a meeting that is being touted unusual and unprecedented.

Pakistan military top brass including Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday visited the headquarters of Pakistan spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), to discuss regional security issues with special focus on the situation of Line Of Control, Pakistani media reported.

According to a report by Radio Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General (CJSC) Nadeem Raza, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi and Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan visited ISI headquarters in Islamabad on Tuesday. They were received by DG ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid.

Salman Masood, the Pakistan Correspondent for The New York Times termed the arrival of the CJSC and other service chiefs at the ISI headquarters as an “unusual and unprecedented development”.

Radio Pakistan reported, “A comprehensive briefing was given to military leadership on regional security issues with special focus on the situation of LOC and Kashmir.”

Read also: EU calls for talks with US to counter China

*ISPR*

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi and Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan visited HQs ISI. pic.twitter.com/FZ9O34d9b9 — Salman Masood (@salmanmasood) June 16, 2020

Read also: Anti Minority Pak-army Unmasked: Army backed death squads kill Baloch woman in front of her children

“CJCSC and Services Chiefs appreciated tireless efforts of ISI for national security and expressed satisfaction over professional preparedness,” it further said.

Taking to Twitter, Masood said even during the height of WOT, tensions with India (2008, post-Balakot) the top brass did not convene at the ISI HQ like Tuesday.

“For War ops, preparedness, GHQ is the nerve center. A bevy of generals — all senior to the DGI, coming to his office — suggests an extraordinary intel briefing,” Masood tweeted.

Read also: UNHRC’s UPR measure instrumental in protecting human rights, should not be tinkered with, says India

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App