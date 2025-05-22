Palestine Is The Slaughter Of Jews Since The Holocaust: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Slams Deadly Attack On Jews

In a sharply-worded statement shared on X, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the deadly shooting of a young Jewish couple in Washington, calling it a “horrific act of terror” rooted in anti-Semitic hate and emboldened by international political hypocrisy.

The victims, Yaron Lischinsky and Sara Milgrim, were described by Netanyahu as a couple on the brink of starting a new life together. Yaron had just purchased an engagement ring, intending to propose to Sara in Jerusalem the following week. Instead, both were gunned down in cold blood. “This was no random crime,” Netanyahu wrote. “The terrorist wanted to kill Jews. And as he was taken away, he chanted, ‘Free Palestine!’”

Last night in Washington something horrific happened. A brutal terrorist shot in cold blood a young beautiful couple – Yaron Lischinsky and Sara Milgrim. Yaron had just bought an engagement ring for Sarah. He was planning to give it to her in Jerusalem next week. They were… pic.twitter.com/FFdMwlacJ9
— Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) May 22, 2025

October 7 Echoes, Global Leadership Under Fire

Netanyahu linked the attacker’s words to the October 7 Hamas-led assault on Israel, in which 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage. “They beheaded men, raped women, burned babies alive,” Netanyahu recalled, stating that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had described Hamas as “exactly like the Nazis” following a visit to Israel.

Calling Hamas a neo-Nazi force, Netanyahu said the terror group doesn’t seek a Palestinian state but aims to destroy the Jewish state. “For them, ‘Free Palestine’ is today’s ‘Heil Hitler,’” he stated, accusing leaders in France, Britain, and Canada of ignoring this truth.

Netanyahu lashed out at President Macron, Prime Ministers Starmer and Carney, accusing them of rewarding Hamas by supporting the creation of a Palestinian state. “We had a de facto Palestinian state for 18 years. It’s called Gaza. And what did we get? The most savage slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust,” he wrote.

The Prime Minister noted that Hamas had thanked the three leaders for urging an immediate end to Israel’s war in Gaza—an act Netanyahu said amounts to endorsing Hamas’s continued rule and future attacks. “When mass murderers, rapists, baby killers and kidnappers thank you, you’re on the wrong side of history,” he warned.

Humanitarian Aid, Hostage Crisis, and Military Strategy

Netanyahu countered accusations that Israel is starving Palestinian civilians. According to him, since October 7, Israel has allowed 92,000 trucks carrying 1.8 million tons of aid into Gaza—“more than enough food to feed everyone.” However, he said Hamas loots a significant portion of this aid, sells it at inflated prices, and uses the proceeds to fund further terrorism.

To stop this, Israel has coordinated with the United States to develop a new system where American companies will distribute aid directly to Palestinian civilians in secure zones protected by the Israeli army. The first such zones are nearing completion in southern Gaza.

He stated that Israel’s objective is to deliver aid without empowering terrorists and added that over 100 trucks entered Gaza just a day before. “No army in the world has gone to such lengths to aid a civilian population during intense combat,” he claimed.

Regarding the hostages still held in Gaza, Netanyahu reiterated his willingness to pause fighting temporarily to bring them home. “We demand, and you should demand, that all of our hostages be released immediately. And so should every civilized country,” he stated.

He also acknowledged a recent military incident in Jenin where no injuries occurred, saying the Israeli army regrets such accidents because unlike Hamas, Israel does not target civilians. “Hamas uses civilians as human shields—committing a double war crime,” he added.

Netanyahu ended his statement by thanking those who stand with Israel, particularly former U.S. President Donald Trump and the American public. “Justice stands with us. The truth stands with us. History stands with us,” he wrote, adding that the fight is one between civilization and barbarism.

“Together we’ll triumph,” Netanyahu concluded.