Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Names Hussein al-Sheikh as Deputy, Signalling Succession Plan

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Names Hussein al-Sheikh as Deputy, Signalling Succession Plan

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has named Hussein al-Sheikh as his deputy & likely successor, the Palestine Liberation Organisation said.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Names Hussein al-Sheikh as Deputy, Signalling Succession Plan

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has named Hussein al-Sheikh as his deputy & likely successor, the Palestine Liberation Organisation said.


Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has named Hussein al-Sheikh, a longtime confidant, as his deputy and likely successor, the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) announced Saturday, according to a report by Reuters. The move is widely seen as an effort to ease international concerns about the future of Palestinian leadership.

Abbas, who is 89, has led both the PLO and the Palestinian Authority (PA) since the death of Yasser Arafat in 2004, the report said, adding that Sheikh, born in 1960, is a veteran member of Fatah, the main faction of the PLO founded by Arafat and currently headed by Abbas. Reports suggest he is seen as a pragmatist with strong ties to Israel. The PLO stated that Sheikh was named vice president after its executive committee approved Abbas’s nomination.

Reforming the Palestinian Authority, which holds limited autonomy in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, has been a top priority for both the United States and Gulf nations, Reuters reported. International powers have pushed for a revitalised PA that could potentially play a central role in future efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Pressure for reform has mounted since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, where Hamas has battled Israeli forces for over 18 months, devastating the already fragile enclave. The United States has advocated for a reformed PA to govern Gaza after the conflict, while Gulf nations — likely seen as key financiers of post-war reconstruction — have reportedly demanded similar reforms.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

At a meeting of the PLO’s Central Council earlier this week, which approved the creation of the vice president role without initially naming an appointee, Abbas made a demand for Hamas to disarm. According to Reuters, Abbas issued his clearest call yet for Hamas to “completely disarm and hand its weapons — and responsibility for governing in Gaza — to the PA.”

While Israel has vowed to dismantle Hamas, it has also firmly opposed any PA role in Gaza, reports say. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated his rejection for the creation of a Palestinian state, the report further said.

Meanwhile, the PA’s popularity among Palestinians has seemingly waned due to widespread corruption allegations, stalled progress toward statehood, and increasing Israeli military operations in the West Bank, the report said. Fatah has controlled the PA since its establishment following the 1993 Oslo Accords, but parliamentary elections have not been held since 2005.

According to the Reuters report, Sheikh, who was imprisoned by Israel from 1978 to 1989 for his resistance activities, has served as the PA’s chief liaison with the Israeli government and as Abbas’s envoy to key international stakeholders.

ALSO READ: Trump Says US Ships Should Be Allowed To Pass Through Panama And Suez Canals ‘Free Of Charge’

Filed under

Hussein al-Sheikh Mahmoud Abbas Palestine Liberation Organisation

newsx

Several Killed, Multiple Others Injured As Vehicle Drives Into Vancouver Street Festival Crowd
newsx

Civilian Shot Dead By Unknown Gunmen In Kupwara, Investigation Underway
Shehbaz Sharif Sends Cond

Shehbaz Sharif Sends Condolences To Iran, Slips Kashmir into Conversation Anyway: Classic Pakistan Behaviour
In the letter written on

A Letter Written Onboard Titanic Before It Sank Sells For Almost $400,000 At Auction –...
Palestinian President Mah

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Names Hussein al-Sheikh as Deputy, Signalling Succession Plan
A Columbia County sheriff

Georgia Deputy Killed, Another Injured During Traffic Stop Shooting in US
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Several Killed, Multiple Others Injured As Vehicle Drives Into Vancouver Street Festival Crowd

Several Killed, Multiple Others Injured As Vehicle Drives Into Vancouver Street Festival Crowd

Civilian Shot Dead By Unknown Gunmen In Kupwara, Investigation Underway

Civilian Shot Dead By Unknown Gunmen In Kupwara, Investigation Underway

Shehbaz Sharif Sends Condolences To Iran, Slips Kashmir into Conversation Anyway: Classic Pakistan Behaviour

Shehbaz Sharif Sends Condolences To Iran, Slips Kashmir into Conversation Anyway: Classic Pakistan Behaviour

A Letter Written Onboard Titanic Before It Sank Sells For Almost $400,000 At Auction – Here’s What It Says

A Letter Written Onboard Titanic Before It Sank Sells For Almost $400,000 At Auction –...

Georgia Deputy Killed, Another Injured During Traffic Stop Shooting in US

Georgia Deputy Killed, Another Injured During Traffic Stop Shooting in US

Entertainment

How Much Is Suriya Charging To Work With Venky Atluri For His Next Big Project?

How Much Is Suriya Charging To Work With Venky Atluri For His Next Big Project?

Battle Heats Up For The Lead Role Between Ananya Panday And Sreeleela For Sidharth Malhotra’s Next- Who Will The Makers Choose?

Battle Heats Up For The Lead Role Between Ananya Panday And Sreeleela For Sidharth Malhotra’s

Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before Her 25th Birthday?

Who Was Misha Agrawal And How Did The Content Creator Die Just Two Days Before

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2 Crore

Here’s Why Delhi Court Ordered AR Rahman And Ponniyin Selvan 2 Team To Deposit ₹2

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Who Is Santhosh Varkey? Kerala YouTuber Arrested For Vulgar Comments About Malayalam Actresses

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After