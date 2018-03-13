Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah's convoy hit by an explosion on Tuesday as he arrived in the Gaza Strip for a rare visit. As per reports, seven people were lightly wounded and three vehicles from the convoy were damaged. Nobody has claimed for the explosion, however, Fatah party called it an assassination attempt and blamed on Gaza militants.

Seven people were lightly wounded after an explosion struck the convoy of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah on Tuesday as he arrived in the Gaza Strip for a rare visit, said officials. The incident occurred during Hamdallah along with his convoy entered the territory run by the Islamist movement Hamas. As per reports, there were no injuries to Hamdallah in the explosion. As per security sources, Palestinian intelligence chief Majid Fara was also present during the explosion but was not hurt too.

As per reports, three of the vehicles in Hamdallah’s convoy were damaged. Hamdallah arrived in Hamas-run Gaza to inaugurate a sewage plant. In an official statement, Hamdallah declared that such attacks would not disturb his visit, which comes as reconciliation agreement between Hamas and Abbas’s Fatah party falters. As the explosion went off shortly, Hamdallah inaugurated the sewage plant project in northern part of Gaza strip. Nobody has claimed for the explosion, however, Fatah party called it an assassination attempt and blamed on Gaza militants.

According to a statement, President Mahmud Abbas considered it a cowardly targeting of Hamdallah’s convoy and held Gaza’s Islamic Hamas rulers responsible for the explosion. The attack has accelerated the tensions between the two rivals. Meanwhile, the Hamas interior ministry confirmed that an explosion had been taken place and said security forces are investigating. The two major rival factions have signed a reconciliation agreement in October that was supposed to see the Islamists hand over power, but it has all but collapsed. The sewage plant inaugurated by Hamdallah was envisioned in 2007 after overburdened reservoirs collapsed. The incident took lives of five villagers.

