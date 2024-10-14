Palestinians Burned Alive After Israeli Hospital Bombing At Al-Aqsa Martyr’s Hospital in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike targeting the Al-Aqsa Martyr’s Hospital in central Gaza has resulted in a horrific loss of life, with many of the victims being wounded patients. Disturbing videos from the scene captured the chaos, with flames engulfing the hospital and surrounding tents that housed displaced Palestinians seeking refuge.

Timeline of the Attack

The strike occurred around 2 a.m. local time on the hospital and its adjacent courtyards, where many residents of the makeshift tent camp were still asleep. The attack has drawn widespread condemnation and horror from various corners of the world.

According to reports, the hospital in Deir Al-Balah had become a refuge for many Palestinians displaced by ongoing conflict, following repeated evacuation orders from the Israeli army in northern Gaza. The Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Hospital stated that at least four individuals were killed and around 40 others sustained injuries, with some in critical condition.

Eyewitness Accounts

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic and tragic. One Gaza journalist, Saleh Al-Jafarawi, emotionally recounted the horror: “I swear to God we can’t do anything. We can’t even put out the flame, no water, no civil defence, I swear we can’t do anything, and people are burning in front of us.” The videos circulating online show the devastating impact of the strike, including a man connected to an IV drip and a young girl caught in the blaze.

Ongoing Hostilities and Previous Strikes

The Al-Aqsa Martyr’s Hospital had already been overwhelmed with casualties from a prior Israeli airstrike on a nearby school where civilians were sheltering, which resulted in at least 20 deaths. According to the Gaza-based government media office, this recent attack marks the seventh Israeli strike on the hospital.

As the conflict escalates, online activists and journalists have expressed their outrage, calling for accountability for the loss of civilian lives. “A year ago, Israel bombed a hospital; there was an international outcry, so a bunch of media and political figures ran cover for them. Now they’re just burning people alive in hospitals with zero pretext or effort to cover it up at all,” one activist noted on social media.

Accusations of Media Double Standards

The attacks on the Al-Aqsa Martyr’s Hospital have reignited discussions about perceived double standards in media coverage. Critics have pointed out that while there has been extensive coverage of Israeli casualties, the civilian victims of the Gaza hospital attack have been largely overlooked.

Sky News, in particular, faced backlash for focusing on the deaths of four Israeli soldiers killed in a recent military operation while neglecting the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza. One user on social media expressed outrage, stating, “The double standard is sickening. How dare the media constantly humanize murderous genocidal IDF soldiers with names/age but deny Palestinians & Lebanese they murder the same humanity?”

Escalating Violence in Northern Gaza

The strike on Al-Aqsa Martyr’s Hospital is part of a broader campaign by Israeli forces in northern and central Gaza, where civilians are effectively trapped. Reports indicate that no hospitals or ambulances are operational in the north, leaving the injured and sick without assistance from medical professionals.

In recent days, Palestinians in the north, particularly in Jabalia, have taken to social media to raise awareness of the atrocities they are facing. A spokesperson for Gaza’s government media office, Ismail Al-Thawbata, declared, “Israeli occupation is committing massacres in the northern governorates, where more than 300 people have been martyred in nine days during a ground attack and the ongoing genocide.” He further described Israel’s actions as a “largest and most dangerous American-Israeli plan in the 21st century.”

Humanitarian Crisis and International Response

The United Nations has condemned the ongoing violence, with special rapporteur Francesca Albanese calling the attacks on the northern Gaza strip “another massacre.” She described the cruelty faced by Palestinians as “unspeakable,” with Israeli troops acting as “willing executioners” of what many are labeling a genocidal campaign.

In addition, reports indicate that seven World Health Organization (WHO) missions have been blocked from reaching northern Gaza in recent days. The World Food Programme has also raised alarms about a severe humanitarian crisis, revealing that no food aid has reached northern Gaza since October 1, prompting fears that the civilian population is facing starvation.

Casualty Figures and Continuing Assault

The current conflict has led to staggering casualties, with at least 42,289 Palestinians reported dead and over 98,600 others wounded as Israel continues its relentless military operations. The ongoing war has devastated the Gaza Strip, plunging it into a deep humanitarian crisis, and raising urgent calls for international intervention and accountability in response to the escalating violence.