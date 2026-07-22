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Home > World News > Pan Am Plane Wreckage Found After 74 Years: What Happened To The Flight That Changed Aviation Safety?

Pan Am Plane Wreckage Found After 74 Years: What Happened To The Flight That Changed Aviation Safety?

The wreckage of a Pan American Airways plane that crashed off Puerto Rico in 1952 has been found 74 years later. Here's what happened in the historic plane crash that changed aviation safety.

Pan Am wreckage found after 74 years (Image: X)
Pan Am wreckage found after 74 years (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-07-22 14:35 IST

The wreckage of a Pan American Airways passenger aircraft that disappeared beneath the Atlantic Ocean after a plane crash in 1952 has finally been found, ending a mystery that lasted 74 years. The Air/Sea Heritage Foundation (ASHF) announced on Tuesday that the aircraft was located on June 2 nearly 2,000 feet below the waters off Puerto Rico. Investigators found the wreckage split into two large sections, with high-resolution sonar and an autonomous underwater vehicle helping confirm its location. Images from the seabed showed the iconic Pan American logo and the aircraft’s name still visible on the battered but largely intact fuselage.

Reportedly, the aircraft, Clipper Endeavor, was carrying 64 passengers and five crew members on a flight to New York City when both engines failed shortly after take-off. The pilot managed to carry out a water landing, and no one died during the impact. But the plane crash turned deadly moments later as the aircraft quickly began filling with water.

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How the plane crash turned survivable landing into a deadly disaster

Reports say that according to the foundation, passengers were left without guidance as the aircraft started sinking. “With no safety briefing provided, a significant language barrier, and no coordinated evacuation procedure in place, passengers faced chaos, confusion, and heavy seas as the aircraft flooded and sank in less than three minutes.”

The disaster claimed 52 lives. The plane crash later changed aviation forever. Following the investigation, the Civil Aeronautics Board, the agency that existed before the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), introduced mandatory preflight safety briefings and demonstrations for passengers. The safety instructions now given by flight attendants before every flight began because of this tragedy.

Years of searching finally solve the plane crash mystery

The search for the wreckage had continued for years. Discovery Channel’s Expedition Unknown and Deep Sea Vision joined the effort alongside the ASHF. The investigation gained momentum after ASHF president Russ Matthews studied “scattered accident investigation reports” and carried out several surveys off the coast of San Juan in 2019.

The team later worked with explorer and Expedition Unknown host Josh Gates, uncovering several clues. A chart map prepared by US Air Force pilots was also recovered, helping narrow the search area before a research vessel joined the mission weeks ago.

Technology helps uncover the long-lost plane crash site

As per reports, the search team had just two days to scan the seabed using an underwater drone. The breakthrough came on the very first attempt. Sonar images confirmed the plane crash site nearly 2,000 feet underwater.

Reflecting on the discovery and its legacy, Josh Gates said, “Every time you step onboard an airplane today, you are safer because of what happened to Clipper Endeavor and her passengers three quarters of a century ago.” 

Also Read: US Visa New Rule: Why Universities Want International Students Back Before September 15    

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Pan Am Plane Wreckage Found After 74 Years: What Happened To The Flight That Changed Aviation Safety?
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Pan Am Plane Wreckage Found After 74 Years: What Happened To The Flight That Changed Aviation Safety?

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Pan Am Plane Wreckage Found After 74 Years: What Happened To The Flight That Changed Aviation Safety?
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