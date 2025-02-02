Home
Panama Stands Firm As US Warns Of Action Over China’s Canal Influence

Following a high-level meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Mulino dismissed concerns over Chinese influence in the canal’s operations, assuring that it remains fully under Panamanian control.

Panama Stands Firm As US Warns Of Action Over China’s Canal Influence


Panama’s President, Jose Raul Mulino, met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday to address growing concerns over China’s increasing influence on the Panama Canal. In a statement following the meeting, Mulino firmly defended Panama’s sovereignty, stating that the canal is entirely under Panamanian control and will remain so. He clarified that the presence of Chinese interests in the region does not pose a threat to Panama’s control over the vital waterway.

“The Panama Canal is operated by our country, and there is no doubt about its continued operation under Panama’s sovereignty,” Mulino told reporters. “Our sovereignty is not in question, and I explained to Secretary Rubio that I must preserve the Canal, as any other Panamanian would do in my position.”

Trump Accuses Panama Of Treaty Violation

This meeting comes in response to US President Donald Trump’s recent statements, where he accused Panama of violating the treaty governing the Panama Canal by allowing China’s influence to grow in the region. Trump argued that the United States should reclaim control of the canal, calling it “the most expensive development we ever did.” He also raised concerns about Chinese-language signage at the canal, claiming it violated the terms of the agreement that transferred control of the canal to Panama in 1999.

US Issues Warning Over Chinese Influence

The US State Department issued a statement after the meeting, reinforcing Trump’s stance. Secretary Rubio informed Mulino that Trump had made a preliminary determination that the Chinese Communist Party’s influence in the canal area poses a threat and violates the Treaty Concerning the Permanent Neutrality and Operation of the Panama Canal. Rubio warned that, unless immediate changes were made, the US would take necessary actions to protect its rights under the treaty.

Despite these tensions, Mulino emphasized that the situation remains under review by Panama’s technical bodies, with an audit by the Comptroller’s Office expected to provide further clarity. The Panamanian president also reassured his citizens, stating that there is no risk to the validity of the treaty or any possibility of military intervention from the United States.

The discussion between Mulino and Rubio also touched on regional issues, particularly the ongoing illegal migration crisis. Mulino expressed optimism that Panama’s joint repatriation program with the US would continue to reduce the flow of undocumented immigrants through the Darien Gap. As the dispute over the Panama Canal unfolds, Mulino’s administration remains steadfast in asserting Panama’s control over the waterway, while the US continues to voice its concerns regarding China’s growing influence in the region.

