Panamanian President Denies Deal For Free U.S. Warship Transit Through Canal

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino on Thursday categorically denied the U.S. State Department's claim that a deal had been made allowing U.S. warships to transit the Panama Canal without charge.

Mulino clarified that he informed U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Wednesday that he had no authority to set transit fees or grant exemptions. “I completely reject that statement yesterday,” Mulino said during a press conference. He also instructed Panama’s ambassador in Washington to challenge the State Department’s assertion.

The controversy began when the U.S. State Department posted on social media platform X, stating, “U.S. government vessels can now transit the Panama Canal without charge fees, saving the U.S. government millions of dollars a year.”

The Panama Canal Authority promptly issued a statement asserting that no changes had been made to the fee structure.

Mulino Calls Statement “Intolerable”

Mulino expressed surprise and frustration, calling the U.S. statement “intolerable.” He emphasized that the statement was an institutional claim from the entity responsible for U.S. foreign policy and based on false information.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who had visited the Panama Canal earlier in the week, acknowledged Panama’s legal processes. “I respect very much the fact that Panama has a process of laws and procedures that they need to follow,” he said from the Dominican Republic.

Rubio further noted the U.S.’s treaty obligation to protect the Panama Canal in times of conflict. “It’s absurd that we would have to pay fees to transit a zone that we are obligated to protect,” he remarked.

Rubio conveyed a message from U.S. President Donald Trump, who viewed China’s influence in the canal area as potentially violating the treaty ensuring the canal’s permanent neutrality.

Panama Canal Authority Open to Prioritization, Not Fee Waivers

Canal administrators indicated openness to discussions about granting U.S. warships priority for transit but dismissed the idea of waiving fees.

Mulino emphasized that Panama’s constitution and canal regulations prohibit fee waivers. “It’s a constitutional limitation,” he stated.

Since 1998, 994 U.S. warships have transited the canal, accounting for just 0.3% of total traffic. The canal received $25.4 million in fees from these crossings.

The diplomatic row underscores ongoing tensions surrounding the strategic waterway. Mulino is scheduled to speak with President Trump on Friday to address the issue further.

