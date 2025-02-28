In a panel discussion on IMEC, the key guests for the panel were Jason Isaacson (Session Chair), Chief Policy & Political Affairs Officer; Ambasaddor Ron Malka, Chairman of Haifa Port Company; Ambassador Marc Seivers, Director of AJC Dubai; and Dr. Manjari Singh, Author of India and the Gulf: A Security Perspective.

In a panel discussion on IMEC, the key guests for the panel were Jason Isaacson (Session Chair), Chief Policy & Political Affairs Officer; Ambasaddor Ron Malka, Chairman of Haifa Port Company; Ambassador Marc Seivers, Director of AJC Dubai; and Dr. Manjari Singh, Author of India and the Gulf: A Security Perspective. The panel discussion headed with a discussion on ‘official contact between the UAE and Israel.’

.@manjarisingh_ME… pic.twitter.com/l1LMJgk0HP — NewsX World (@NewsX) February 28, 2025

’21st Century Is A Century Of Geoeconomics’, Says Panelist Majari Singh

Jason Isaacson asked a question about official contact between the UAE and Israel. He said, “The Israeli foreign minister was recently in the UAE. We met a UAE delegation that was recently in Israel. It seems to be more possible now to talk about that relationship that has been on track since 2020 but was maintaining a much lower visibility after the Israel-Hamas war.”

Explaining this, Dr. Manjari Singh said, “Before discussing what happened after, you know, Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the US, I would like to say that, you know, today, if you look at it, of course, the 20th century was a century of geopolitics, but the 21st century is a century of geoeconomics.”

‘President Trump Has Announced Again This Corridor’, Says Panelist Ambasaddor Ron Malka

On this discussion about Israel’s role in IMEC, Ambasaddor Ron Malka said, “Israel is, sees itself as the gateway of the East to the West. And as you mentioned, this war that started in October 1723 really changed the situation. And we need to just wait to see how things come down and let the desk sink. But no, especially after President Trump has announced again this corridor.”

Talking about the Haifa Port, Ron Malka said that both Haifa Port, which is owned now by Indians, and Adani understand the importance of this route. “Of course, have the vision that it will be viable and bring so much prosperity to the region,” he added.

‘Israel Sees Itself As The Gateway’, Says Panelist Ambassador Marc Seivers

On being asked about a discussion that he convened on IMEC in Abu Dhabi just a couple of months ago, Marc Seivers said, “It’s a longstanding interest of the United States to see stability and economic prosperity spread throughout the Middle East. He further added, “Meanwhile, the current situation is that the Gulf states are in very strong leadership positions for the Arab world and for the Middle East and the United Arab Emirates has, through the Abrahamic Accords, a formal relationship.”

NXT Conclave: What It Is About?

As nations navigate complex economic landscapes, rapid technological advancements, and the urgency of sustainability, NXT Conclave 2025 served as a catalyst for action. Designed to accelerate innovation, influence global policymaking, and foster strategic collaborations, NXT plays a defining role in shaping the future of industries, economies, and societies.

With exclusive leadership roundtables, NXT brought together the brightest minds to forge partnerships that drive sustainable growth, technological advancement, and geopolitical stability.

The inaugural NXT Conclave 2025 will bring together some of the most influential global leaders, with Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest, reaffirming India’s leadership in global governance and innovation.

Watch the whole session here:

