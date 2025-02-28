Panel Discussion With Dr Maya Ganesh On ‘What’s Coming Next?’

A panel discussion on 'AI', moderated by Dr Maya Ganesh, University of Cambridge, Leverhulme Centre, in conversation with Mr. Mukesh Parekh, MD, MKP Group, Mr. Pinker. Jen, vice president of AI and marketplace, and Dr. Jonathan Penn, Associate Professor of AI Ethics, University of Cambridge, at the NXT Conclave.

A panel discussion on ‘AI’, moderated by Dr Maya Ganesh, University of Cambridge, Leverhulme Centre, in conversation with Mr. Mukesh Parekh, MD, MKP Group, Mr. Pinker. Jen, vice president of AI and marketplace, and Dr. Jonathan Penn, Associate Professor of AI Ethics, University of Cambridge, at the NXT Conclave.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

#NXTConclave2025 | Mr. Dinkar Jain, Dr. Maya Ganesh, Mr. Mukesh Parekh, and Dr. Jonathan Penn reveal that 70% of the population fears AI. They emphasize the need for India to pioneer a new international framework to regulate AI ethics, security, and governance.

.

.

.… pic.twitter.com/dQKdD4USbp — NewsX World (@NewsX) February 28, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mukesh Parikh Calls Uber ‘Biggest AI Application Company’

The panel discussion opened up with Mukesh Parikh talking about AI. He said, “I’ve been deeply involved in AI over the last decade; machine learning that Mr. Jain, you spoke about—that’s the genesis. You know, Uber is really the biggest AI application company when you think about it in its first generation.”

Furthermore, he said, “And this technology wave of AI, I agree with your directionality of the importance of this to the transistor and the printing press, but sorry, I just have one thing, if I may, okay, that everything we’ve been talking about don’t don’t give all the good stuff out, right?”

‘What’s Coming Next?’ Asks Maya Ganesh

On being asked about what the panelists see coming next, Dinker Jain said, “Sure. So your questions are what’s next, what exists, what should change, and what exists to help that change. Right. So I would say in general, just to pick up where I left, like you have, AI systems globally that have these crazy network effects where the more data they hoover up, the better they become.”

He further stated, “ChatGPT has similar tendencies, but their network effects are a bit weaker. Still. They quite haven’t figured that out because they just read the internet once and trained their models. AI at its core is an anti-capitalist technology, because in the sense that, you know, if you extrapolate all the academic trends, you have to get to complete control of the entire market.”

Sharing the views on the same, Mukesh Parikh said, “This AI thing is more feared than any high-tech technology, PC, mobile, cloud, anything, all of those things. People were excited about it. They were delighted by it. The surveys and the data show I’m an analyst in West America and Europe. 70% of the population fears I.”

“70% of the people in India and China positive about AI three are 8 billion. So the rest of the developed world, which is actually building the infrastructure, has to catch up and be delighted by it. So that’s next. Number two infrastructure. You saw OpenAI announce a $500 billion target project,” he further added.

Jonathan Penn shared his opinion on what’s coming next; he said, “I’ll echo the investment; that’s coming. We see around $300 billion of CapEx put in this year. Plans to be spent this year by the big American tech companies. That’s a significant amount of investment.

“If we do talk about the printing press, for instance, it took 400 years after the invention of the printing press for mass literacy to spread across Europe. And so it’s a funny, it’s a funny, kind of historical anecdote. It’s an example of not just kind of creating a tool and suddenly everybody can benefit from it, Jonathan Penn added.

NXT Conclave: What It Is About?

As nations navigate complex economic landscapes, rapid technological advancements, and the urgency of sustainability, NXT Conclave 2025 served as a catalyst for action. Designed to accelerate innovation, influence global policymaking, and foster strategic collaborations, NXT plays a defining role in shaping the future of industries, economies, and societies.

With exclusive leadership roundtables, NXT brought together the brightest minds to forge partnerships that drive sustainable growth, technological advancement, and geopolitical stability.

The inaugural NXT Conclave 2025 will bring together some of the most influential global leaders, with Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest, reaffirming India’s leadership in global governance and innovation.

Watch the whole session here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ALSO READ: Panel Discussion On IMEC, Panelists Discuss About ‘Geoeconomics’ & ‘relationship Between UAE And Israel’ | NXT Conclave