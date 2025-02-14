Panic Caught On Cam? Multiple Casualties Reported After Man Plows Car Into Innocent Crowd Including Children, Suspect Detained

Following the Munich car-ramming incident, Germany is reportedly considering increasing the deportation of Afghan asylum-seekers.

In a shocking incident in Munich, Germany, a man drove a car into a union demonstration on Thursday, injuring at least 28 people, including children. Authorities suspect the act was intentional and have arrested an Afghan asylum-seeker in connection with the attack.

Incident Details: Car Speeds Into Protesters

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. when participants in a service workers’ union demonstration were marching along a street. According to police reports, the suspect overtook a police vehicle before accelerating and crashing into the back of the crowd. Law enforcement officers fired a shot at the car before detaining the suspect. Several victims sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned the attack, emphasizing that the perpetrator would face strict consequences. “This offender cannot expect any leniency. He must be punished and deported,” Scholz stated. He further assured that authorities would take decisive legal action if the incident is confirmed as an attack.

Fake Afghan asylum seeker hits Germans with his car in Munich. Another 30 injured and one victim. We need mass deportations now. pic.twitter.com/xkoFWMUy0e — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) February 13, 2025

The Islamic terrorist who hit 30 Germans with his car in Munich invokes Allah.pic.twitter.com/MUcqYbXn4F — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) February 13, 2025

Germany Considers More Afghan Deportations

Following the Munich car-ramming incident, Germany is reportedly considering increasing the deportation of Afghan asylum-seekers.

Bavaria’s state interior minister, Joachim Herrmann, disclosed that the suspect was already known to authorities due to previous theft and drug-related offenses. Meanwhile, Bavaria’s justice minister, Georg Eisenreich, confirmed that a special prosecution unit handling extremism and terrorism is now investigating the case.

Bavarian Governor Expresses Sympathy

Bavarian governor Markus Söder, who visited the scene, expressed his condolences to the victims. “It is a terrible tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected, and we hope for their recovery,” Söder said. He also noted that initial findings strongly suggest the attack was deliberate.

This incident bears resemblance to a deadly attack in December last year when a man drove into a crowded Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, killing six people and injuring 200 others.

The perpetrator, a Saudi doctor with permanent residency in Germany, was immediately arrested. Authorities stated that he did not fit the typical profile of extremist attackers. He had previously expressed strong anti-Islamic views on social media and aligned himself with far-right ideologies.