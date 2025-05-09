Home
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Panic Spreads Across PoJK and Pakistani Punjab as Indian Drones Sighted in Night Sky

Panic Spreads Across PoJK and Pakistani Punjab as Indian Drones Sighted in Night Sky

Widespread panic has gripped parts of Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Pakistan’s Punjab province after reports of Indian Army drones and red flares lighting up the night skies.

Widespread panic has gripped parts of Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Pakistan’s Punjab province after reports of Indian Army drones and red flares lighting up the night skies.

According to local sources in PoJK, residents in Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Rawlakot, Poonch, and Hijra have been calling up Pakistan Army units, alerting them about the presence of unidentified drones, allegedly flown by the Indian Army.

Meanwhile, Pakistani media outlets are reporting that large numbers of drones and red flares have been seen in the skies over several districts, sparking widespread fear and confusion.

The situation has triggered panic across multiple areas in PoJK and Punjab, with many residents taking shelter indoors amid uncertainty over the escalating tensions along the border.

More details awaited.

