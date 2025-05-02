Papal Conclave: Inside The Secret Meals Cardinals Eat While Choosing The Next Pope

As the Vatican prepares for the papal conclave starting May 7, the cardinals will be bound by centuries-old food rules designed to maintain secrecy during the election of a new pope. While sequestered inside the Sistine Chapel, they will dine under strict supervision, with no outside communication except for the iconic smoke signals.

Cardinals will follow strict food protocols during the papal conclave to ensure secrecy while electing a new pope.

For over 750 years, papal conclaves have adhered to meticulous rules governing the food served to cardinal electors—regulations designed to eliminate any possibility of covert messaging during the high-stakes election of a new pope. As the next conclave is set to begin on May 7, 135 cardinals will enter strict seclusion within the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, completely cut off from the outside world.

Their only communication with the outside will come through smoke signals: white smoke indicating that a new pope has been successfully elected, and black smoke signifying that a further vote is needed to reach the required two-thirds-plus-one majority, according to the BBC.

Fine Dining Before Seclusion

Before this period of total isolation, many cardinals take the opportunity to indulge in their favourite Roman restaurants—often for what may be their last leisurely meal before the intense and spiritual process begins.

In 2013, Italian media reported a tradition of cardinals frequenting beloved local eateries. Cardinal Donald William Wuerl was known to enjoy lasagna at Al Passetto di Borgo, while Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmerio, one of Italy’s prominent churchmen, preferred grilled squid.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

These meals hold particular significance as, once the conclave begins, the cardinals will eat, sleep, and vote under tight supervision. Every dish they consume is prepared with great care and closely monitored to uphold the secrecy of the proceedings.

Historic Food Laws to Protect the Vote For Next Pope

The foundation for these protocols was laid in 1274, when Pope Gregory X introduced strict rationing measures to discourage delays in choosing a pontiff. After three days of inconclusive voting, cardinals were to receive only one meal a day; after eight days, their diet was to be reduced to nothing but bread and water.

Though such severe limitations have since been eased, the principle of controlled, monitored meals continues. During the Renaissance, renowned chef Bartolomeo Scappi, who served several popes, described in detail how kitchen activity was strictly overseen to prevent food from being used to send coded messages.

To block tampering, food was passed to cardinals through a turntable “wheel” embedded in the walls—ensuring no direct contact between cooks and electors. Items like whole chickens, sealed pies, or opaque containers were strictly prohibited, as they could potentially conceal messages.

Also Read: Pope Francis ‘Touched Minds And Hearts’ And Wanted To ‘Build Bridges, Not Walls’, Says Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re