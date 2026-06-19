Who Is Parastoo Ahmadi? Iranian Singer Sentenced To 74 Lashes After Performing Without Hijab In Viral Livestreamed Concert

Iranian singer and composer Parastoo Ahmadi has once again drawn international attention after reports emerged that she and eight members of her production team were sentenced to 74 lashes each for participating in a viral livestreamed concert in December 2024. The criminal court in Qom province in Iran imposed the punishment, reports said, adding that the punishment also includes a two-year ban on leaving the country and artistic activities. The case is based on a performance that was aired on Ahmadi’s YouTube channel and has garnered millions of views. The content has been posted online under the name of ‘vulgar and immoral,’ according to authorities, which have strict rules that govern the revealing of women’s bodies in public spaces and their outfits.

What Happened Here?

According to media reports, the concert was controversial as it saw Ahmadi perform without her hijab and sing a few songs, including the patriotic song ‘From the Blood of the Youth of the Homeland’. The organizers of the event reportedly did not invite any audience but the event was done as an artwork in protest of the rules set for the portrayal of women in Iran. Ahmadi was immediately arrested after the video was uploaded to the Internet, as were some of the musicians who participated in its creation, before being released. The performance was, however, shared widely across social media and YouTube, gaining millions of views and leading to discussions, not just in Iran, but globally, about artistic freedom and women’s rights.

Who Is Parastoo Ahmadi?

Parastoo Ahmadi is a singer from Iran, who has earned fame by defying cultural bans against women in Iran. She achieved fame by her description of an ‘imaginary concert’, which took place at a famous caravanserai in Iran and was broadcast online. Ahmadi, who was not wearing a head covering on her head and dressed in a sleeveless black dress, struck a chord with those who support the Women, Life, Freedom movement that was launched following the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the Iranian morality police in 2022. Her songs and public performances have gradually made her a symbol of resistance to cultural and social restrictions of women in Iran.

Public Reactions To The Decision

Activists and legal experts as well as public figures have criticized the reported sentence. In a request to the judiciary, human rights lawyer Moein Khazaeli demanded to see how the punishment was allowed to be carried out in light of Iranian law, which does not prohibit women from singing, performing music, or distributing musical pieces. Iranian-British artist Nazanin Boniadi also expressed dismay over the sentence, saying it was proof that ‘the limitations on freedom of expression and freedom of personal expression’ continue in Iran. The case has raised alarm among artists and rights activists about increasing cultural censorship, and it has brought a renewed focus on the difficulties artists and female concert-goers in Iran have to deal with.

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