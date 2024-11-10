Parents Fatally Stab Each Other In Domestic Dispute While Son Plays Video Game

A tragic incident in Washington: A couple fatally wounds each other in a violent confrontation while their 11-year-old son plays video games, unaware of the unfolding fight.

A married couple killed each other in a brutal fight as their 11-year-old son played video games in an adjacent room, oblivious to the carnage last week in Washington.

It was Halloween night, October 31, in Longview. Longview is a city about 50 miles north of Portland, Oregon. Then, the boy was playing his video game with earbuds on. He was absolutely ignorant of his parents’ argument, which had been hotly escalated between them. He later found the bodies of his parents brutally killed.

Killer’s Identity Unknown

The victims were identified to be Juan Antonio Alvarado Saenz, 38 years old, and Cecilia Robles Ochoa, 39 years old, both of whom died from fatal wounds. According to reports from the authorities, Alvarado Saenz died with multiple stab wounds to his chest, and Robles Ochoa was also stabbed and shot. Both were discovered fatally wounded by the local sheriff’s office, but it is still undetermined in the investigation which one of the couple was the primary aggressor in the fight.

Child Discovers Parents’ Bodies

After finding this horrible scene in the kitchen, the boy called 911 right away. Officials responded promptly, but it was not possible to resuscitate the couple. Authorities decided that the child was the other occupant of the house at the time of the incident, making it an even worse tragedy.

Detectives later found out that Alvarado Saenz and Robles Ochoa had been experiencing strained relationship problems. According to Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, the couple were actually going to separate before the violent incident.

The two individuals, armed with a knife and a stolen firearm at the time of the crime as discovered, have made the case even more dramatic. The firearm is said to belong to Alvarado Saenz who had borrowed it from his work place; no one had reported it missing until after the tragic incident.

