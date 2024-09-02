The rings, measuring 29 meters wide, 15 meters high, and weighing 30 tonnes, were installed to celebrate the Games and symbolize the unity of the five continents

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has ignited a fierce debate by proposing to keep the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower long after the Paris Olympics conclude. The five-ring installation, which was a prominent feature during the Games, was initially slated for removal after the Paralympics’ closing ceremony on September 8. However, Hidalgo, with the agreement of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has expressed her desire to retain the rings on the iconic structure.

The rings, measuring 29 meters wide, 15 meters high, and weighing 30 tonnes, were installed to celebrate the Games and symbolize the unity of the five continents. Hidalgo’s plan includes eventually replacing the current heavy rings with a lighter version.

In defense of her proposal, Hidalgo stated, “The French have fallen in love with Paris again during the Games, and I want this festive spirit to remain.” She argued that the rings add a vibrant touch to the Eiffel Tower, which many have appreciated.

Supporters of the move include some locals and visitors who feel that the rings enhance the beauty of the Eiffel Tower. Solène, a young Parisian, remarked, “The Eiffel Tower is very beautiful, the rings add colour. It’s very nice to see it like this.”

However, the plan has faced significant opposition. Heritage campaigners and some Parisians argue that the rings defile the historical monument. Manon, a local resident, criticized the idea, saying, “It’s a historic monument, why defile it with rings? It was good for the Olympics but now it’s over; maybe we should remove them and return the Eiffel Tower to how it was before.”

Social media reactions have also been divided. Christophe Robin, a user on X, suggested that Hidalgo should have consulted Parisians before making the decision. He referenced the previous use of the Eiffel Tower for a Citroën advertisement from 1925-36, drawing parallels to the current controversy.

The Eiffel Tower, constructed in 1889 for the World’s Fair, has long been a symbol of Paris and has faced criticism throughout its history. Initially condemned by Parisian artists and intellectuals, it is now celebrated as a symbol of the “City of Light.”

Hidalgo, known for her bold and sometimes controversial reforms, has previously implemented significant changes in Paris. These include the pedestrianization of many city streets, a successful referendum to ban rental electric scooters, and a steep rise in parking rates for SUVs. Her latest initiative to prove the safety of swimming in the Seine River before the Olympics further exemplifies her unorthodox approach.

As the debate continues, the future of the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower remains uncertain, reflecting broader discussions about the balance between celebration and preservation in the heart of Paris.

