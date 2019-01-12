A gas explosion was reported in the bakery of Paris on Saturday. The reports say 12 people got injured in the incident and 5 are in critically condition. A police officer told media that a powerful explosion and fire apparently caused by a gas leak at a baker.

A gas explosion was reported in the bakery of Paris on Saturday. According to the reports, several injuries were reported after the blast, which took place at around 4 pm (IST) on Treviso Street of Paris. Briefing about the incident, a police officer told media that a powerful explosion and fire apparently caused by a gas leak at a bakery blasted out windows and overturned cars parked near the bakery and many people got injured in the blast.

Firefighter and rescue teams have been deployed to control the scene. If reports are to be believed, 12 people got injured in Paris explosion and 5 have been admitted to hospital in critical condition, reports AFP news agency quoting fire service.

Four dead as gas leak sparks explosion in central Paris pic.twitter.com/svSxbbse5a — Richard Cutler (@Rick_Cutler) January 12, 2019

(This is a developing story…details awaited…)

