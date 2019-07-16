Police have arrested a Colombian man at Barcelona airport suspected of smuggling half a kilo of cocaine into Spain which he hid under his wig. The man attracted police attention because he had disproportionately large hairpiece under his hat.

Police have arrested a Colombian man at Barcelona airport suspected of smuggling half a kilo of cocaine into Spain hiding under his wig.

An officer at duty noted that the passenger who had arrived from Bogota seemed extremely nervous. However, what attracted his attention the most towards the passenger was the size and in particular, the height of his wig.

When the police asked the passenger to remove his wig, they found a packet containing 503g of Cocaine glued to his head. The police arrested the passenger.

Spain in recent times has become one of the main European entry points for Colombian cocaine and hauls from drug busts often run into tonnes.

There are many instances in which passengers act as mules and are frequently caught trying to smuggle small quantities of drugs through airport immigration.

Recently, Barcelona police had arrested a Colombian man after it was discovered that he had strapped a package of drugs to his abdomen, the man later confessed that he had also swallowed 35 condoms filled with the drug

This is not the first time smugglers have used wigs as a means to conceal drugs. Four years ago, a woman was arrested at Madrid airport with 900g of cocaine sewn into her wig and later at the same airport a woman was discovered with 1.7kg of the drug concealed in breast implants.

According to European Union studies, Spain is Europe’s sixth-biggest consumer of cocaine. The UK tops the list, followed by Netherlands, Denmark, France, and Ireland. Spain is also the fourth largest consumer of cannabis, after France, Italy and the Czech Republic.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App