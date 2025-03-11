Home
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
  Passenger Train Comes Under 'Intense Firing' In Balochistan: What We Know So Far

Passenger Train Comes Under ‘Intense Firing’ In Balochistan: What We Know So Far

Armed men attacked the Jaffar Express in Balochistan, taking 35 passengers hostage, Reuters reported quoting local police.

Passenger Train Comes Under ‘Intense Firing’ In Balochistan: What We Know So Far

(Image courtesy: ARY News)


The Jaffar Express train, which was on its way from Quetta in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province to Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, came under intense firing in Balochistan on Tuesday.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Armed men attacked the Jaffar Express in Balochistan, taking 35 passengers hostage, Reuters reported quoting local police.
  • The driver of the train sustained severe injuries, ARY News reported.
  • Nearly 350 other passengers, including women and children, were believed to be safe and a relief train was sent to the attack site.
  • The train was trapped inside a tunnel, according to local authorities, police, and railway officials.
  • Security forces launched a massive operation, deploying helicopters and special forces, the Reuters report said, adding that an explosion was heard near the tunnel.
  • The Balochistan government has imposed emergency measures and all institutions have been mobilised to deal with the situation, Dawn quoted government spokesperson Shahid Rind as saying.
  • Meanwhile, the Baloch Liberation Army claimed that it had shot down a drone, killed 20 military personnel and was holding 182 passengers hostages, all of whom the group threatened to kill if security forces did not leave the area. Pakistani authorities, however, had not confirmed the claims at the time of writing this report.
  • Pakistan’s interior minister Mohsin Naqvi has condemned the attack, saying that the government would not make concessions to the perpetrators.
  • The BLA is the largest of several ethnic groups fighting the Pakistani government, alleging the unfair exploitation of Balochistan’s rich gas and mineral resources, according to Reuters.

 

ALSO READ: Trump To Buy Tesla Vehicle As ‘Show Of Support’ For Elon Musk

Kriti Dhingra

Kriti Dhingra

Kriti Dhingra

Filed under

balochistan Jaffar Express Train

