Air India Express on Tuesday rolled out new guidelines for the passengers aged 12 years and above travelling to UAE making it mandatory for them to submit a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test on the website prior to their flight.

The Air India Express on Tuesday rolled out new guidelines for the passengers aged 12 years and above travelling to UAE making it mandatory for them to submit a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test on the website prior to their flight. It has also stated that the travellers are required to take the coronavirus screening test not more than 96 hours before departure.

The guidelines from Air India Express read that for all passengers 12 years old and above, a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test report in the printed form, from a government-approved laboratory in India (ICMR) or a certified designated laboratory which was available on screening.purehealth.ae website was required. It read that the passengers were required to take a COVID-19 PCR test not more than 96 hours before departure.

At present, India has made it mandatory for a seven-day institutional quarantine and a seven-day home quarantine for passengers arriving into the country on international flights but has exempted those producing a negative certificate of an RT-PCR test conducted within 96 hours of their flight’s departure.

Also read: Raigad building collapse: 2 dead, 18 feared trapped, PM expresses grief

Also read: ‘America is not racist’: Nikki Haley invokes Indian roots ahead of US Elections

Also, on inbound flights, only those crew members that have tested negative for coronavirus is allowed to operate flights to India. The airline guidelines also read that the passengers were required to take a COVID-19 PCR test not more than 96 hours before departure.

Also read: PoK: Protests break out in Muzaffarabad against dam construction by China, Pakistan