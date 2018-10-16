Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65: The philanthropist and co-founder of one of the biggest technology firm, Microsoft, passed away at 65. Reports suggest Paul Allen died on Monday after losing battle to cancer.

Paul Allen, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist, passed away on Monday at 65. Releasing a statement on Microsoft co-founder paul Allen’s death, the 65-year-old technologist’s sister said that Paul was a remarkable individual on every level. Earlier, while talking about his health, Paul Allen stated that he was undergoing treatment for non-hodgkin’s lymphoma. Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella also expressed grief over Paul Allen’s death and extended condolences to his family. Satya Nadella said that Paul Allen’s contributions to Microsoft and to the industry are indispensable.

Paul Allen and Bill Gates had co-founded Microsoft in 1975. Releasing a statement on Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s death, Allen’s sister said that while for the majority of people he was a technologist, for his family, he was a loved brother, uncle and an exceptional friend. She said that he always took time out for his family and friends. She added that they were grateful for the care he took everyday.

Before passing away on Monday, Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen was named in top 50 world’s richest men. At 46th position, Paul Allen was estimated to have net worth of $20.2 billion. His net worth included 100 million shares in Microsoft.

Apart from being the co-founder at one of the biggest technology firms, paul Allen had extreme love for sports also. Paul allen owned two sports team. One of the team owned by Paul Allen was Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League and the Portland Trail Blazers of the National Basketball Association.

Apart from owning two sports team, paul allen was also the co-owner of Seattle Sounders FC which in 2009 had joined Major League Soccer.

