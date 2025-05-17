‘Peace Or War—Which Is It?’: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Slams Trump’s Mixed Signals On Nuclear Talks

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has accused Donald Trump of sending contradictory messages on peace and war, questioning the sincerity of U.S. intentions. His remarks come amid confusion over Trump’s claim that a nuclear proposal was sent to Tehran—something Iran flatly denies.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday raised concerns over what he described as contradictory messaging from U.S. President Donald Trump, questioning the credibility of Washington’s intentions amid ongoing nuclear negotiations.

“On the one hand, he speaks of peace and on the other, he threatens with the most advanced tools of mass killing,” Pezeshkian said. “Which should we believe?”

Reaffirming Iran’s stance on diplomacy, Pezeshkian stated that Tehran would continue its engagement in nuclear talks with the United States, but emphasized that the country would not yield to threats. “We are not seeking war,” he added.

Trump Claims Nuclear Proposal Delivered to Iran

Just hours earlier, President Trump told reporters that his administration had presented Iran with a proposal related to its nuclear programme. Speaking aboard Air Force One at the conclusion of his visit to the Middle East, Trump said, “They have a proposal. But most importantly, they know they have to move quickly, or something bad is going to happen.”

This marks the first time Trump has publicly acknowledged the delivery of an American proposal to Tehran concerning its nuclear ambitions. According to the Associated Press (AP), the negotiations have now reached what officials refer to as the “expert” level—where technical aspects of a potential agreement are being discussed.

Iran Denies Receiving Any Proposal

Contradicting Trump’s remarks, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi flatly denied the existence of any such communication from the U.S. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Araghchi wrote: “Iran has not received any written proposal from the United States, whether directly or indirectly.”

“In the meantime, the messaging we and the world continue to receive is confusing and contradictory. Mark my words: there is no scenario in which Iran abandons its hard-earned right to enrichment for peaceful purposes,” Araghchi added.

