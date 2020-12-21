During the summit, PM Modi said that Vietnam was an important pillar of India's Act East policy. He said that peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region was the common aim of India & Vietnam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc today. India and China remain to be the two countries that are the victim of Chinese expansionism.

Ahead of today’s meeting Prime Minister’s office issued a statement that during the Summit, the two leaders would exchange views on wide-ranging bilateral, regional and global issues and provide guidance for the future development of India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Before the meeting, it was expected that the two leaders were to discuss the energy, healthcare and development partnership & defence ties of India and Vietnam. In a first, PM Modi held a virtual summit with an ASEAN nation and Vietnam this year, is the chair of ASEAN countries. Sources suggested that two leaders would exchange views on a variety of issues ranging from regional issues to global issues and will talk in the direction of development of India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In the past few years, engagements between India and Vietnam have seen a rise. In the year 2018, both President Tran Dai and PM Phuc of Vietnam visited India and in the same year, India’s President Ram Nath Kovind also visited Vietnam. India’s Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu went to Vietnam in the year 2019.

