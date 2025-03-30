Home
Monday, March 31, 2025
  'Pedo' Art Teacher Jailed For 14 Years After Abusing Young Boys In 'Secret Sex Club'

‘Pedo’ Art Teacher Jailed For 14 Years After Abusing Young Boys In ‘Secret Sex Club’

The Art teacher created an environment where abuse was normalised, making children believe they were part of a "special" group.

A former art teacher who preyed on young boys at a Surrey prep school has been jailed for 14 years after being convicted of 36 sexual offences spanning decades.

Terrence James Waters, 82, used his position at Allen House Prep School in Woking to

groom and abuse at least 14 students between 1978 and 1988. His crimes took place in the school’s secluded art building known as ‘sex club’ and on camping trips.

Waters, of Wren Garth, Beeford, East Yorkshire, was convicted at Hull Crown Court of four serious offences, including two of buggery, after a two-and-a-half-week trial.

He had previously admitted to 32 other charges, including indecent assault and indecency with a child.

Grooming and Abuse

Prosecutor Daniel Stephenson detailed Waters’ grooming tactics, which included inviting boys for “skinny dipping,” paying them to be photographed, and creating a false sense of secrecy. He took pupils to a darkroom to take indecent photos, used baby oil in assaults, and made victims strip naked in a loft area.

“You mustn’t tell anyone. It’s because you are special,” he told one is victims.

Waters had a long history of sexual offences against children, with previous convictions dating back to 1988, 1994, 2000, 2009, and 2011.

Predatory Tactics Exposed

During the trial, prosecutors detailed how Waters carefully groomed his victims. He created an environment where abuse was normalized, making children believe they were part of a “special” group.

He would encourage them to play strip poker, take them to a loft where they had to undress, and give them pornography. In some instances, he even used baby oil while committing the assaults.

“This is our little thing together,” he would say, convincing them reep the abuse a secret.

Impact on Victims

Several survivors of Waters’ abuse came forward to share the devastating impact his actions had on their lives.

A victim, who was nine when assaulted, described how the abuse “stole an important part of my childhood innocence” and left a lasting impact.

One victim, now an adult, revealed that the trauma of the abuse has haunted him for decades. “His actions have had a profound effect on my life that has lasted right up to this day,” he said. “I have had to repeatedly relive those experiences over the last five years since giving my statement to police and giving evidence at this trial. The emotional toll is something that no amount of money can repair.”

Detective Inspector Ross Linaker, who led the investigation, said Waters was a “sexual predator” who used his status as a trusted teacher to exploit children.

Despite his defence arguing that prison would be a “death sentence” due to his age, ruled Judge Tahir Khan KC.

A Pattern of Abuse Ignored for Years

Despite being convicted multiple times before, Waters was able to continue offending for years. His criminal record includes:

  • 1988 – Jailed for three-and-a-half years for indecent assaults and taking indecent photos of boys.
  • 1994 – Jailed for six years for further indecent assaults, gross indecency, and taking indecent photographs.
  •  2000 – Jailed for two-and-a-half years for making indec v images of children.
  • 2009 – Received a non-custodial sentence for possessing indecent images.
  • 2011 – Convicted of multiple indecent assaults and gross indecency offences.

Filed under

Art Teacher Pedophile sexual abuse uk

newsx

