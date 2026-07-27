Pentagon Admits 18 US Soldiers Killed, 624 Injured in Iran War Amid US-Iran Attack Pause

The Pentagon has confirmed that 18 US soldiers have been killed and 624 injured during the ongoing conflict with Iran. The update comes as fighting between the two countries has temporarily paused after entering the third week of the war. The US Department of Defense has also revealed that 4 soldiers were killed and 140 wounded in the recent Iranian missile attacks. This huge latest statistics calculated since the start of the war with Iran on February 28.

Why Iran Remains Sceptical Even After War Pause With US

The Islamabad MoU said, Tehran remains “more sceptical than optimistic” about the pause. An Iranian source told Reuters that Tehran will halt its own attack till United States maintains its pause on strikes.

“Iran’s position remains ‘attack for attack’: if the attacks stop, Iran will also halt its operations. That message has already been conveyed to the United States,” the quoted source said.

Iran and US halted attacks bombarding each other with air missiles for 13 days straight. “There is more scepticism than optimism about the halt in attacks. The prevailing view is that the pause is tactical rather than genuine,” the source added.

Why US Halted War With Iran?

According to senior military officials, the US is not moving forward with an attack on Iran due to depletion in interceptor missiles. They warned that if the US plans another major attack against war then it is going to strain the defence weapons in the Middle East.

But Donald Trump recently dismissed the growing concerns about military stockpiles that are reaching dangerously low levels.

In a statement to The Wall Street Journal, Trump rejected claims that dwindling munitions pose a problem for US defence capabilities, asserting, “we have far more munitions than anyone in the world, and far more than we need.”

According to officials cited by The Wall Street Journal, US Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper believes American forces can manage the constrained inventory of Patriot and other air defence interceptors.

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