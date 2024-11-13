US Pentagon Confirms Interception Of Houthi Missile, Drone Attack On US Warships In Red Sea

Houthis attacked US vessels, which the Pentagon said included eight drones, five anti-ship ballistic missiles, and three anti-ship cruise missiles.

The US Pentagon said that the series of missile and drone attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels against two U.S. Navy destroyers, the USS Stockdale and USS Spruance, was thwarted in the Red Sea.

Earlier on November 12, Houthis attacked US vessels, which the Pentagon said included eight drones, five anti-ship ballistic missiles, and three anti-ship cruise missiles.

U.S. destroyers involved in the operation recovered and defeated the incoming threats without sustaining damage to the vessels and no personnel injuries, according to Pentagon press secretary Air Force Major General Pat Ryder.

Escalating Tensions in the Red Sea

The attack is the latest in a series of strikes the Central Command of the United States has carried out against Houthi armoured vehicle storage facilities in Yemen. It also marks the Houthis continued targeting of international vessels in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a very important maritime artery, as this links the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, through which about $1 trillion in global commerce passes annually.

The Houthis is an Iran-backed faction in Yemen, part of a larger web of armed groups in the Middle East tied to Iran, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Gaza’s Hamas. In recent weeks, the group has escalated its maritime attacks, citing solidarity with Palestinians as a justification in the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict. Since November 2023, reports indicated that Houthis targeted more than 90 commercial vessels, seized one and sank two others. More sailors have died.

Conflicting Claims and Strategic Targeting

The Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV reported that the US warships were attacked in several airstrikes. Houthi military spokesman Yahya al-Sarea said, “We “successfully” attacked the USS Abraham Lincoln with cruise missiles.” However, Ryder denied the attacks on the Abraham Lincoln, stating that “it was actually the USS Stockdale and the USS Spruance alone that were attacked, and neither ship was damaged”.

Series of Houthi’s Attacks In Red Sea

Monday’s attack marks the latest in a spate of attacks on maritime vessels that’s prompted US-led coalition efforts to step up security around the Red Sea. In fact, earlier this year, the United States, Britain and 12 allied countries launched “Operation Prosperity Guardian” aimed at securing commercial vessels there.

Despite the coalition efforts, Houthi attacks on international shipping continue unrelentedly. According to sources, the group is collecting ‘port fees’ from certain shipping agencies in order to allow vessels to pass through safely, earning an unprecedented reported monthly amount of $180 million.

US’ Response



In response to Houthi attacks, the US attacked with coordinated airstrikes against Houthi launch sites in Yemen. Already this month, the U.S. military hit 15 Houthi targets, concentrating on stripping them of their capacity to threaten shipping. “We are continuing to be vigilant,” Ryder said. “We will continue to make clear to the Houthis that there will be consequences for their illegal and reckless attacks.”

