Monday, March 3, 2025
  Pentagon Halts U.S. Cyber Offensive Attacks On Russia To Push Ukraine Peace Talks, Policy Shift Sparks Debate

Pentagon Halts U.S. Cyber Offensive Attacks On Russia To Push Ukraine Peace Talks, Policy Shift Sparks Debate

Under the Biden administration, the U.S., alongside European allies, provided billions in military aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russian forces. However, with Trump's return to office, Washington’s commitment to Ukraine has become uncertain.

Pentagon Halts U.S. Cyber Offensive Attacks On Russia To Push Ukraine Peace Talks, Policy Shift Sparks Debate

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attends a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, DC


The Trump administration has reportedly ordered an end to U.S. cyber offensives against Russia, aiming to initiate dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the war in Ukraine, according to sources.

Uncertainty Over Duration of Cyber Operation Pause

The length of the directive remains unclear, but sources cited by The Record suggest it will be in place for the foreseeable future.

This decision was made by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth before a heated Oval Office dispute on Friday between President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over future U.S. funding for Ukraine’s defense.

Hegseth justified the cyber stand-down as part of a risk assessment strategy, evaluating potential threats posed by Russia. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a “coalition of the willing”, composed of European allies, to continue supporting Ukraine.

Scope of Cyber Operations Stand Down Remains Unclear

Officials have not specified the extent of the cyber warfare pause, but intelligence sources suggest that understanding Russia’s goals in Ukraine is crucial to determining Putin’s intentions in potential negotiations. The decision to halt offensive cyber operations is seen as a calculated risk in shaping U.S. involvement in the war.

Despite the suspension of offensive cyber attacks, U.S. intelligence operations against Russia will continue as usual. Trump has previously blamed Ukraine for the war and criticized Zelensky, calling him a “dictator” who is not ready for peace. The halt in cyber operations is being viewed as part of a larger reassessment of the U.S. role in the conflict.

