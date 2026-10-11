People Go Missing, Houses Swept Away, Bridges Collapse as Another Flood Hits Nepal’s Gorkha District at 4 AM

At least 10 people have been reported missing after a sudden flood in Nepal’s Gorkha district. The latest flood in Nepal swept away six bridges. It destroyed dozens of houses and forced residents and tourists to flee early Sunday. The flood struck the Budhi Gandaki River basin around 4 am. The flood has damaged several settlements, triggering searches. Authorities have also escalated the rescue and evacuation operations in the district. Several security personnel and helicopters are deployed in the affected region as the river water continues to fluctuate and has become a matter of serious concern.

All the residents living along the riverbanks have been warned to move to safer locations. Amid this, the rescue teams have started their work to assess the extent of the destruction.

Assistant Chief District Officer Netra Prasad Sharma confirmed that 10 people had been reported missing following the flooding in the northern part of Gorkha district.

“In addition, 10 people have been reported missing since the flood hit the northern part of the district earlier this morning. An alert is in place as the river’s water level has continued to rise and fall. We are constantly monitoring the flow,” Sharma told ANI.

Six Bridges Swept Away as Nepal’s Budhi Gandaki Flood Damages Settlements

The flooding destroyed six bridges, including two motorable bridges and four suspension bridges. Crossings at Arughat, Tripurasundari and Soti-Manbu were among those reported damaged or destroyed. A Bailey bridge connecting wards 1 and 3 of Dharche Rural Municipality was also swept away. Other affected crossings included footbridges linking Machhikhola with Karauja, Thadobharyang with Jagat, and Ghattekhola with Philim.

The destruction has disrupted connectivity in the affected areas, complicating access to settlements where residents may need emergency assistance. Nearly 35 houses in Painyu and Bagar, in Ward 3 of Chumnubri Rural Municipality, were swept away. Other settlements, including Jagat, Salleri, Dovan and Ghattekhola, also suffered damage. Chumnubri Rural Municipality Deputy Chair Laxmi Gurung compared the disaster to an earlier flood in Nepal.

“The Budhigandaki flood is reminiscent of the Bhotekoshi flood,” she said, according to Online Khabar. “It has washed away dozens of houses. It is not possible to say the exact extent of the damage right now.”

Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority tweets, “A large flood is coming from Chumanuwmi Rural Municipality-6 of the Budhi Gandaki River, so until the flood passes, do not go near the river up to Trishuli Dobhan. Stay in high places.” (Source: Nepal Army) — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2026

Residents and Tourists Flee After Hearing Roaring Sounds at 4 AM

Residents of riverside settlements, including Chumling and Lokpa, reportedly fled their homes after hearing loud roaring sounds from nearby streams around 4 am. Tourists staying at local hotels also moved to safer locations, PTI reported. The sudden flooding left authorities racing to assess the damage while warning residents about the possibility of further danger from changing river levels.

Home Minister Sudan Gurung said muddy floodwaters had entered some houses in Ghattekhola. He warned that the river’s flow was continuing to rise and urged people in vulnerable areas to evacuate.

Nepal Army Deploys Helicopters and Rescue Teams as Six People Evacuated

Nepal’s Prime Minister Balen Shah has issued a statement in which he mentioned that a Nepal Army contingent had been deployed by air and land. They are conducting search and rescue operations. Helicopters were mobilised to support evacuation and relief efforts. Apart from this, a joint rapid response team from Kathmandu was airlifted to the affected region.

According to the Nepal Army, six people had been evacuated to safer locations. The affected region is around 184 km from Kathmandu. Keeping the seriousness of the matter in mind, authorities have also been using loudspeakers to warn people living near the river. They are urging them to leave vulnerable settlements.

Home Minister Issues Urgent Evacuation Warning Amid Rising River Levels

Home Minister Sudan Gurung expressed his concern over the destruction of the bridge connecting Nyakchet and Film Bazaar in Ward 3 of Chumnubri Rural Municipality. He urged residents of Sirdibas, Jagat, Salleri, Khorlabesi, Machhakhola, Soti, Arkhet and Arughat, particularly those living along the Budhi Gandaki riverbanks, to immediately move to a safer place. He has also stated that people who need emergency assistance were asked to contact the Ministry of Home Affairs at 1234.

The latest flooding comes after devastating floods in Nepal’s Bhote Koshi River area in Rasuwa district on August 26. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), the floods in the Rasuwa and Trishuli River areas claimed 1,455 lives. Apart from this, there were around 5,285 people who remained missing. In Gorkha, rescue operations and damage assessments are continuing as authorities monitor the Budhi Gandaki River and urge residents to remain alert.