People In Punjab Fear Dispute With Canada Endangers Work, Study Plans

Indians in Punjab are expressing concern that the recent expulsion of diplomats over the murder of a Sikh separatist could jeopardize their plans to work, study, or visit family in Canada. They are urging both governments to ease the escalating tensions.

Canada is home to nearly 800,000 Sikhs, making it the world’s second-largest Sikh community, following India’s approximately 20 million. Many Sikhs in Canada have roots in Punjab, where the religion was founded over 500 years ago.

“Many clients have reached out, worried about how this might impact their plans to migrate to Canada,” said Karan S. Thukral, an immigration lawyer in New Delhi, although he noted that he hasn’t seen a significant drop in legal inquiries yet. “Indian students are among those feeling the effects most acutely.”

Indians have become Canada’s largest group of international students in recent years, particularly from Punjab, accounting for over 41% of student permits in 2022. These international students contribute approximately C$22 billion ($16 billion) annually to Canadian universities.

“We want to study and settle in Canada, but now it’s becoming more difficult due to the challenges faced by prospective students,” said Anita, a student from Chandigarh, who chose to give only her first name.

Late last year, Canadian study permits for Indians declined significantly, and Immigration Minister Marc Miller indicated that the ongoing diplomatic tensions could further affect future numbers.

“It’s something that both countries cannot afford, as we heavily rely on each other,” said Kanwalpreet Kaur, a political science professor at DAV College in Chandigarh. “This situation is keeping students anxious since their futures are tied to Canada.”

Relations soured last September when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cited “credible allegations” linking Indian government agents to the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

India’s high commissioner was among six diplomats expelled by Canada, who were connected to the murder, while accusing the Indian government of conducting a broad campaign against the South Asian community in Canada. India dismissed these allegations, accusing Trudeau of pursuing a “political agenda,” and retaliated by expelling six high-ranking Canadian diplomats.

Despite the diplomatic fallout, both countries do not foresee an immediate impact on bilateral trade, which stood at $8.4 billion at the end of the last fiscal year on March 31.

“It’s a loss for families and for our children who aspire to live a better life there,” said Gurinder Singh, a cloth exporter to Canada. “The government should consider these implications and work to prevent further escalation.”