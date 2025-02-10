Performer Detained for Unfurling Sudanese-Palestinian Flag During Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show made headlines not just for the music but for an unexpected act of protest. A performer was detained on the field after unveiling a Sudanese-Palestinian flag, sparking controversy and swift action from the NFL.

One of the 400 performers in Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show was detained on the field after unveiling a combined Sudanese-Palestinian flag, The Associated Press reported. The act of protest was unplanned, according to statements from the NFL and Roc Nation, the production company behind the show. The New Orleans Police Department stated that it was “working to determine applicable charges” against the performer.

Unplanned Protest on Stage

The performer managed to carry out the protest by concealing the flag and revealing it while standing atop a prop car late in the show. The flag featured the words “Sudan” and “Gaza” written on it. According to an NFL spokesperson, “No one involved with the production was aware of the individual’s intent.” As a consequence, the league announced that the individual would be banned for life from all NFL stadiums and events.

Despite the momentary protest, the performance proceeded without significant disruption, and the flag was not visible in the live broadcast of Lamar’s halftime show, according to the AP.

Kendrick Lamar Performance and Controversy

Beyond the unexpected protest, Lamar’s performance itself generated significant discussion. The rapper addressed the ongoing legal battle with fellow artist Drake by referencing the lawsuit over “Not Like Us.” He also brought in tennis legend Serena Williams, one of Drake’s ex-partners, as a dancer during the performance.

Lamar led the audience in singing some of the diss track’s most controversial lyrics. While speculation had suggested he might skip “Not Like Us” due to Drake’s defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group, Lamar included portions of the track in his set. Drake’s lawsuit argues that the song’s allegations of pedophilia endangered both him and his family.

At one point, Lamar strategically omitted the word “pedophiles,” replacing it with a scream, yet kept a line referencing “A minor,” which the crowd enthusiastically sang along to.

A Career-Defining Moment

The 37-year-old rapper delivered a dynamic set, performing hits such as “Squabble Up” and “DNA” before transitioning into a duet of “Luther” with R&B artist SZA.

Just a week prior, “Not Like Us” had won five Grammy Awards, bringing Lamar’s career total to 22. His halftime show appearance follows a long line of music icons who have graced the Super Bowl stage, including Beyoncé, Prince, Madonna, Lady Gaga, and The Rolling Stones.

The Super Bowl halftime show remains one of the most-watched television events of the year, typically drawing over 100 million viewers in the U.S. alone. Lamar’s performance—and the unexpected protest—ensured that this year’s show would be remembered for both its musical and political moments.

