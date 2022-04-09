The statement came after her visit to a mass grave where the victims of the alleged Russian massacre have been laid to rest.

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen visited the town of Bucha in Ukraine where hundreds of civilians were allegedly massacred by Russian forces. Von Der Leyen denounced the Russian army and stated that the perpetrators will be brought to justice. She said in a tweet, “It was important to start my visit in Bucha. Because in Bucha our humanity was shattered. My message to Ukrainian people: Those responsible for the atrocities will be brought to justice. Your fight is our fight. I’m in Kyiv today to tell you that Europe is on your side.” The statement came after her visit to a mass grave where the victims of the alleged Russian massacre have been laid to rest.

The European Commission President was accompanied by European Union’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell Fontelles and Slovakian Prime Minister Eduard Heger. Heger said in a tweet, “In Ukraine with @vonderleyen (Ursula von der Leyen) and we’re ready to discuss our proposals for helping Ukraine with @ZelenskyyUa (Volodymyr Zelenskyy) and @Denys_Shmyhal (Denys Shmyhal). To help get EU perspective by creating a reform team. To offer options for transporting grains, including wheat and to increase the use of a humanitarian hub.”

On Thursday (IST), Russia was expelled from the UNHRC following a vote by the members of the UN General Assembly. 93 member countries voted against Russia, whereas, 24 countries voted in their favour. 58 countries, including India, abstained from the voting process.