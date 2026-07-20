LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Peru Earthquake: 6 Dead, 21 Injured After Twin Quakes of 5.6 Strike Andes, Nearly 300 Affected

Peru Earthquake: 6 Dead, 21 Injured After Twin Quakes of 5.6 Strike Andes, Nearly 300 Affected

At least six people were killed and 21 injured after twin earthquakes struck Peru's Junín region. The quakes destroyed dozens of homes, displaced nearly 300 people, and triggered rescue operations as authorities searched for survivors.

Peru Earthquake: 6 Dead, 21 Injured After Twin Quakes of 5.6 Strike Andes. Photo: AFP
Peru Earthquake: 6 Dead, 21 Injured After Twin Quakes of 5.6 Strike Andes. Photo: AFP

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 08:46 IST

At least six people were killed and 21 were injured after two earthquakes struck a mountainous area of Peru on Saturday night, the country’s civil defense chief said on Sunday. According to Peru’s National Seismological Center post on X, the quakes measuring 5.1 and 3.7 in magnitude hit in Chupaca province in the Junín region which is about 300 km (186 miles) east of Lima on Saturday night (local time). The first earthquake occurred at a depth of 24 km (15 miles) which was followed by the second quake at 18 km, the center said. 

Earthquake in Peru Kills at least 6 people, 21 Injured

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre earlier reported that the first earthquake had a magnitude of 5.6.

You Might Be Interested In



Luis Vásquez, head of Peru’s National Civil Defense Institute, told local radio station Exitosa that preliminary reports showed about 48 homes had been destroyed and another 18 damaged, affecting around 300 people who are being provided with tents.

48 Homes Destroyed, Nearly 300 Affected 

Peru’s civil defense chief, Luis Vasquez said at least 48 homes were destroyed and 18 were damaged in the earthquakes. 



Around 300 people have been affected so far. The affected people are being given emergency tents and shelter. 

Most homes in the areas are made of adobe which can easily collapse during strong earthquakes. Rescue teams and firefighters are clearing debris and searching for anyone who may still be trapped. 