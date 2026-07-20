Peru Earthquake: 6 Dead, 21 Injured After Twin Quakes of 5.6 Strike Andes, Nearly 300 Affected

At least six people were killed and 21 were injured after two earthquakes struck a mountainous area of Peru on Saturday night, the country’s civil defense chief said on Sunday. According to Peru’s National Seismological Center post on X, the quakes measuring 5.1 and 3.7 in magnitude hit in Chupaca province in the Junín region which is about 300 km (186 miles) east of Lima on Saturday night (local time). The first earthquake occurred at a depth of 24 km (15 miles) which was followed by the second quake at 18 km, the center said.

Earthquake in Peru Kills at least 6 people, 21 Injured

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre earlier reported that the first earthquake had a magnitude of 5.6.

🇵🇪🥀 Suman seis fallecidos por el sismo que golpeó a Perú 🕯 Luis Arroyo, presidente del Consejo de Ministros del país sudamericano, informó la cifra de pérdidas humanas debido al sismo de magnitud 5,1 que tuvo su epicentro en la provincia de Chupaca, en el departamento de… pic.twitter.com/1Y7DlNQrJI — Sputnik Mundo (@SputnikMundo) July 19, 2026







Luis Vásquez, head of Peru’s National Civil Defense Institute, told local radio station Exitosa that preliminary reports showed about 48 homes had been destroyed and another 18 damaged, affecting around 300 people who are being provided with tents.

48 Homes Destroyed, Nearly 300 Affected

Peru’s civil defense chief, Luis Vasquez said at least 48 homes were destroyed and 18 were damaged in the earthquakes.

🚨🇵🇪#BREAKING | NEWS ⚠️

6 People have been killed in Peru

after a 5.5⚡️Magnitude Earthquake struck central Peru yesterday. pic.twitter.com/bS1xq43iHN — Todd Paron🇺🇸🇬🇷🎧👽 (@tparon) July 19, 2026







Around 300 people have been affected so far. The affected people are being given emergency tents and shelter.

Most homes in the areas are made of adobe which can easily collapse during strong earthquakes. Rescue teams and firefighters are clearing debris and searching for anyone who may still be trapped.