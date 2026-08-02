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Home > World News > Peru Tourist Plane Crash: 13 Killed During Nazca Lines Sightseeing Flight, What Went Wrong?

Peru Tourist Plane Crash: 13 Killed During Nazca Lines Sightseeing Flight, What Went Wrong?

Peru Plane Crash: A sightseeing flight over Peru's famous Nazca Lines ended in tragedy as a tourist plane crashed, killing all 13 people on board. Here's what happened and why the site has witnessed similar accidents before.

Peru Tourist Plane Crash: 13 Killed During Nazca Lines Sightseeing Flight, What Went Wrong?

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 08:34 IST

A tragic accident took place on Saturday as a small passenger aircraft crashed into the Peruvian desert during a sightseeing flight over the Nazca Lines. All of the 13 people aboard lost their lives during the flight.

The accident involved an aircraft, a Cessna Caravan C-208, a plane which had 11 tourists and two pilots aboard. The plane had taken off from the Pisco Airport for sightseeing over the Nazca Lines, which is the most famous site in Peru.

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The accident took place at about 1 pm in the Pueblo Viejo district of Peru, not long after the start of the plane’s flight over the archaeological site. The officials have yet to give the cause of the accident.

Peru Plane Crash: Passengers Included Tourists From Europe

As revealed by the officials of Peru, the tourists were visiting the historic site from other countries. They comprised seven Italians, two Germans, and two Spanish tourists.

According to police officers, the rescue team arrived on the scene quickly; however, the impact of the accident was very harsh, and all people on board died. A number of bodies were found at the scene, and other search activities are ongoing.

Nazca Lines: A Major Tourist Attraction

The Nazca Lines are situated in southern Peru. Being a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the desert is famous for numerous large-scale images of animals, plants and geometric patterns made in prehistoric times. Many tourists prefer taking an air tour in order to see all the huge drawings from above, because they cannot be viewed from the ground.

Tourist Plane Crash in Peru: Airline Responds as Investigation Begins

It has been reported by local authorities that the crashed aircraft belongs to Peruvian airline company Aerodiana that provides tourist flights in this area. The company responded, saying that it will conduct an analysis of its flights according to the instructions of aviation authorities while the investigation is going on.

Deep sympathies have been expressed by local authorities to the families of the victims.

Peru Plane Crash: Not the First Fatal Crash Over Nazca Lines

This is not the first time that a tragedy has struck the sightseeing flights in the Nazca Lines. In 2022, there was another tragic crash in which seven people were killed. In 2010, too, there was a similar accident where six tourists died. This accident has once again brought into focus the safety issues related to such sightseeing flights at Peru’s most visited site.

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Peru Tourist Plane Crash: 13 Killed During Nazca Lines Sightseeing Flight, What Went Wrong?

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Peru Tourist Plane Crash: 13 Killed During Nazca Lines Sightseeing Flight, What Went Wrong?
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