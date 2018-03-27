Unhappy with the security arrangements in Pakistan, former president Pervez Musharraf has postponed returning back to his country. The statement by the former military chief comes after a special court in Pakistan ordered him to return and also ordered the government to take special measures to bring back the former military ruler from Dubai.

Days after a special court in Pakistan ordered former dictator to return back, citing security concerns Pervez Musharraf has postponed his return back to Pakistan. As per the Geo News reports, former president of Pakistan communicated his decision to persons close to him in Pakistan. Following the retired Army general denial, Pakistan Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that the security should not be a concern for Musharraf to postpone his visit to Pakistan. Iqbal added that “the government will provide Musharraf with security as prescribed by the law. Security should not be a concern for him. He should continue with his plans to return to the country without any hesitation.”

74-year-old Musharraf left Pakistan last year for medical treatment in United Arab Emirates’ Dubai. Musaraff is accused of imposing emergency in 2007 in Pakistan which led to the imprisonment of various apex court judges in the houses and termination of over 100 judges. He has been declared as a proclaimed offender by various courts in Pakistan on sedition and Benazir Bhutto assassination cases. However, his advocate expressed concerns over the safety of Pervez Musharraf even after Interior Ministry assurance. In contrast to Interior Ministry stand, Pakistan Defence Ministry had refused to provide security to Musharraf upon his return to Pakistan.

Over Musraaf discomfort, his advocate Akhter Shah said he would approach the court to ensure former Pakistan president safety. On March 19, Pakistan’s Interior Ministry issued a notification regarding the safety of Pervez Musharraf if he is willing to come back to Pakistan.

The special court had also told the interior ministry that through the Interpol action for the arrest of the former military chief should be taken. On March 16, the special court hearing the treason case against Musharraf had ordered the federal government to take special measures to bring back the former military ruler from Dubai.

