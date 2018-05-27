Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf has said there was a bias between the treatment of India and Pakistan when it came to the possession of nuclear assets. In an interview with Voice of America, former Pakistan Army chief said the United States ditches Pakistan when convenient and favours its rival and neighbourhood country India instead. He further alleged that Narendra Modi isn’t an advocate of peace. He said when I was President of Pakistan, we were working on resolving issues between both countries.

At a time when Pakistan continuous to violate ceasefire along the International Border, Pakistan’s former President Pervez Musharraf has said International community, including the United States, doesn’t treat India and Pakistan equal when it came to the possession of nuclear assets. The former Pakistan Army chief said there was a bias between the treatment of both countries. The statement by Musharraf comes days after ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif admitted that Pakistan based terror outfits carried out 26/11 Mumbai attacks. In an interview with Voice of America, former Pakistani President said the United States ditches Pakistan when convenient and favours its rival and neighbourhood country India instead.

He said, “Nobody asks India to control their (nuclear) assets. No one questions India’s possession of nuclear threats. Pakistan became a nuclear state because India posed an undeniable existential threat.” Musharraf added, “The US should’ve stopped them, we’ve been loyal to them throughout.” Alleging Indian Prime Minister of promoting hate, he said Pakistan and India were on the path of reconciliation when he was president but that was no longer the case because Narendra Modi isn’t an advocate of peace talks.

Recalling his tenure as President, which according to him improved relations between India and Pakistan, Musharraf said he hold deliberations with Prime Ministers, Atal Bihari Vajapayee, and Manmohan Singh. They both wanted to move forward from the disputes between two countries. He said, “We were working on my strategy because both sides wanted to have peace. This is not the case anymore. They want to undo us…Modi wants to enforce supremacy in India.”

As per Pakistani newspaper Express Tribune report, Musharraf recalled how he had worked out a four-point peace formula to solve Siachen and Kashmir disputes between the two nuclear neighbours. With the aim of resolving long-standing issues between Indian and Pakistan, the Agra summit was a historic-two day summit meeting between former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajapayee and then Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf.

