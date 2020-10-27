Peshawar Bomb Blast Update, Pakistan bomb blast today: A huge explosion inside a seminary in Peshawar's Dir Colony on Monday killed at least 7 and injured about 70 people. The reason of the blast is not disclosed yet.

Peshawar Bomb Blast Update, Pakistan bomb blast today: At least seven people were killed and 70 children in a blast inside a seminary in Peshawar’s Dir Colony, Geo News reported Tuesday quoting police officials. According to Rescue 1122, the injured have been shifted to Lady Reading Hospital and another medical facility where the condition of several of them is stated to be critical.

The police and rescue teams have reached the crime scene and launched the rescue operation. “It is premature to say anything about the nature of the blast,” according to the police officials, as quoted by Geo News.

More details are awaited about the incident.

Last week, at least four people were injured when a bomb exploded in a passenger bus in the Sheerin Jinnah Colony. According to Dunya News, soon after the blast, the injured people were shifted to a local hospital with the help of residents of the area.

“The South Zone police officials confirmed the blast occurred due to explosive material as no piece of the gas cylinder was recovered from the blast site,” it further reported. The police officials said it seems the explosive material was planted at the gate of the bus terminal.