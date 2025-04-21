Hegseth reportedly shared details of plans for the U.S. airstrikes in Yemen via a private Signal messaging group that included his wife, brother and attorney.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is under scrutiny after reportedly sharing details of plans for the U.S. airstrikes in Yemen via a private Signal messaging group that included his wife, brother and personal attorney, according to a CBS News report published on Monday that cited sources familiar with the messages.

The incident, which took place on March 15, involved Hegseth reportedly sharing flight schedules for F/A-18 Hornets preparing to strike Houthi targets in Yemen, sources told CBS News, adding that the information was shared not only in one chat that accidentally included The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, but also in a separate private Signal group.

Recipients of the second chat included Hegseth’s wife, Jennifer Hegseth, a former Fox News producer with no official role at the Department of Defense, the report said.

According to the report, Jennifer had previously drawn criticism when the Wall Street Journal reported her presence alongside the secretary on official foreign trips and at high-level meetings with international leaders.

Also on the chat were Phil Hegseth, the defense secretary’s brother, and Tim Parlatore, Hegseth’s longtime personal attorney, CBS News reported, while underlining that the second chat was first reported by The New York Times.

Meanwhile, Defense Department spokesperson Sean Parnell posted a statement on social media Sunday, asserting, “There was no classified information in any Signal chat, no matter how many ways they try to write the story. What is true is that the Office of the Secretary of Defense is continuing to become stronger and more efficient in executing President Trump’s agenda.”

Parnell also accused the media of using biased sources, reportedly suggesting, “They relied only on the words of people who were fired this week and appear to have a motive to sabotage the Secretary and the President’s agenda.”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

4/20/25 STATEMENT: Another day, another old story—back from the dead. The Trump-hating media continues to be obsessed with destroying anyone committed to President Trump’s agenda. This time, the New York Times — and all other Fake News that repeat their… — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellATSD) April 21, 2025

The situation drew immediate political backlash. On Sunday night, a post from Democrats on X stressed that Hegseth “needs to go.” Hegseth responded shortly after, writing on X, “Your agenda is illegals, trans & DEI — all of which are no longer allowed @ DoD.”

Your agenda is illegals, trans & DEI — all of which are no longer allowed @ DoD. — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) April 21, 2025

Signal, the encrypted messaging platform, is often used for private communication due to its end-to-end encryption.

