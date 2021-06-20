While both organisations came under criticism some time ago, the pressure on them seemingly continues to grow as EcoHealth is also being suspected of having embezzled US government funds and transferred them to the Wuhan Institute of Virology for conducting research on viruses developed by bats.

The EcoHealth Alliance, a non-profit organisation concerned with wildlife and forest conservation, endorsed heavily by Google, has been accused of covering up the Wuhan lab leak theory. Both Google and EcoHealth are being widely scrutinised for supressing the lab leak theory and EcoHealth’s president, the British Peter Daszak has been trying his best to disprove the theory while Google is busy censoring articles, websites, scientists, journalists, and other entities who are in favour of the theory.

Daszak had also been part of the coronavirus investigation teams dispatched by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which is considered to be compromised by Chinese elements, with even its president Tedros Adhanom being suspected of serving the CCP for not declaring coronavirus a world threatening epidemic earlier. Daszak is one of the most prominent opponents of the Wuhan lab leak theory, attemping to debunk it at every opportunity.

The charity wing of Google has also been known to fund and promote the reasarch done by the EcoHealth Alliance from as long as 2010.