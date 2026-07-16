Why Is a 40-Year-Old UK Ram Temple Facing a Legal Battle? Inside the Peterborough Land Row

Peterborough Ram Temple case: A 40-year-old Ram Temple in Peterborough, UK has become the centre of a legal dispute because the city council decided to move the land over to the UK Islamic Mission via a bidding process. The temple’s trustees are now contesting the whole decision, saying it could end up affecting thousands of Hindus who actually worship there every year. The argument has also kicked off wide public discussion, and a lot of people are wondering out loud why the temple’s bid wasn’t taken, even though it has this long history in the area.

40-Year-Old Ram Temple in Britain Being Closed

According to the temple trust, the land might be used by the UK Islamic Mission to put up a mosque, and also a madrasa.

‘Not Unlawful’: UK Council Doubles Down on Decision to Sell Hindu Temple to Muslim Group for Mosque Peterborough council argued that the plan to sell the complex to UK Islamic Mission was ‘neither illegal, nor was it a breach of public sector equality duty’ – despite the fact… https://t.co/6w5j0TYbxn pic.twitter.com/ZMvEz95xGD — RT_India (@RT_India_news) July 15, 2026







According to India Today, Peterborough Ram Temple trustee Gauri Chaudhary said the whole decision has worried the local Hindu community, and she added that over 18,000 Hindus in the area are connected to the 40-year-old temple.

Gauri Chaudhary said, “We are fighting a legal battle to save one of the oldest Ram temples in the UK. This is a 40-year-old Hindu temple, with connections to more than 18,000 Hindus living in this area.”

Why UK Ram Temple Facing a Legal Battle

Trustee Gauri Chaudhary said that a Hindu trust offered about £1.4 million to buy the land and safeguard the Ram Temple. Still, the Peterborough City Council ended up giving the plot to the UK Islamic Mission, after it got a bigger offer.

She added that the temple trust has been trying, for around 14 years to secure ownership of the land. Chaudhary also said the newly elected city council has a cabinet packed with quite a few members from the Muslim community.

Further, she claimed the Ram Temple is the only Hindu temple within a 50-kilometre radius, while in the wider area there are roughly 30 mosques, including around 19 in Peterborough.

Peterborough Ram Temple Case Hearing Today

Today the UK High Court will hold the final hearing in the Peterborough Ram Temple case, at the Royal Courts of Justice in London. This hearing starts at 11 am UK time, which is 3:30 pm IST . Lawyers for Peterborough City Council and the UK Islamic Mission will finish up their arguments, then the Ram Temple legal team comes in with its final submissions.

People from the Hindu community are also expected to gather outside the court at that time , just to show support while everything is being heard.

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