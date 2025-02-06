Pezeshkian Hits Back At Trump: ‘Iran’s Nuclear Program Easy To Verify’

Iran's President, Masoud Pezeshkian, responded to Donald Trump's call for a "nuclear peace deal" with Iran, stating that verifying Iran's nuclear program is an easy task. Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran does not seek nuclear weapons, as it opposes mass killing, aligning with the Islamic Republic’s doctrine.

Pezeshkian, speaking on Iranian state TV, reinforced that Iran’s stance against nuclear weapons aligns with its core doctrine, which prohibits mass killing of innocent people. He added that Iran’s nuclear program has been subject to verification multiple times and that it would be easy for international bodies to confirm the country’s commitment to non-proliferation.

“Verifying our nuclear program is an easy task. They have come and verified it every time they’ve wanted to, and they can come verify it a hundred more times,” said Pezeshkian.

The comments followed a senior Iranian official’s statement that Iran is open to giving the United States an opportunity to resolve ongoing disputes. Pezeshkian’s remarks come amid heightened tensions, particularly with reports of potential military actions against Iran by the U.S. and Israel. However, Trump dismissed these reports, calling them “greatly exaggerated.”

