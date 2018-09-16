Typhoon Mangkhut lashed the northern Philippines with destructive winds and torrential rain that set off landslides and destroyed homes on Saturday. Meanwhile, Hong Kong and other parts of southern China are bracing for the powerful storm. According to national government figures, twenty of the deaths occurred in the Cordillera region, four in Nueva Ecija and one in Ilocos.

The death toll due to typhoon Mangkhut slamming the Philippines rose to 25 on Sunday while dozens were still missing, reports said.

Typhoon Mangkhut lashed the northern Philippines with destructive winds and torrential rain that set off landslides and destroyed homes on Saturday. Meanwhile, Hong Kong and other parts of southern China are bracing for the powerful storm. According to national government figures, twenty of the deaths occurred in the Cordillera region, four in Nueva Ecija and one in Ilocos.

However, at the moment there is no information on victims in the provinces of Cagayan and Isabela, on the north-eastern coast of the island of Luzon.

More than four million people were directly in the path of the storm, which had winds of 200km/h (125 mph) and gusts reaching up to 330km/h.

The season’s most powerful typhoon made landfall in Baggao in Cagayan province on Saturday morning. It caused wind gusts of up to 305 kph, torrential rains, floods and waves of up to six metres. In its westward trajectory, the typhoon weakened slightly and left the Philippine area of responsibility at around 9 p.m., heading towards Hong Kong with sustained winds of 170 kph.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to visit the affected areas on Sunday and inspect the damage.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More