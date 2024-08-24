Philippines Accuses Chinese Island Base of Targeting Its Fisheries Plane With Flares

In a significant development, Philippine officials reported that a fisheries bureau plane was threatened by flares fired from a Chinese island base during a routine patrol in the South China Sea on saturday.

This incident marks a new chapter in the ongoing territorial disputes between Beijing and Manila over one of the world’s busiest maritime routes, extending confrontations from disputed waters to the airspace above.

According to a statement from a Philippine government interagency task force, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources’ Cessna 208B Grand Caravan was flying near Subi Reef on Thursday when it observed flares being discharged from the fishing atoll, which China has converted into a militarized island base.

But, details such as the distance of the flares from the Philippine aircraft and whether the plane continued its patrol to monitor for poachers in the Philippine exclusive economic zone were not disclosed.

Further on August 19, the same Philippine fisheries plane experienced “harassment” when a Chinese air force fighter jet performed “irresponsible and dangerous maneuvers, deploying flares multiple times at a dangerously close distance of approximately 15 meters” near Scarborough Shoal.

As per Philippine task force, the Chinese fighter were not provoked, however, their ‘hazardous’ intentions ‘jeopardized the safety of the personnel onboard the BFAR aircraft.’

Also Read: China’s Outrage Grows After Australian Senate Denounces UN Resolution 2758 Regarding Taiwan

China’s Reaction

Later, the task force reiterated its call for China to cease all “provocative and dangerous actions that threaten the safety of Philippine vessels and aircraft engaged in legitimate and regular activities within Philippine territory and exclusive economic zone.”

They further emphasised, that ‘Such actions undermine regional peace and security and further erode the image of the PRC with the international community.’

Even though Chinese officials had not yet responded to the latest allegations, however, they have previously accused Philippine vessels and aircraft of intruding into what they claim as Chinese territory in the South China Sea.

Earlier on August 8, Philippine officials reported that two Chinese jets flew dangerously close to a Philippine Air Force patrol plane near Scarborough Shoal. In its path, it fired flares.

Even though no injuries or damage were reported, Philippine military chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. condemned the actions, stating, “If the flares came into contact with our aircraft, these could have been blown into the propeller or the intake or burned our plane. It was very dangerous.”

Later, the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila subsequently lodged a diplomatic protest against Beijing.

Must Read: China- Europe Trade War: Beijing Launches Probe On EU’s Dairy Products