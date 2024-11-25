Philippines in Turmoil: Vice President Sara Duterte Accused of Plotting Against President Marcos

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions in the Philippines, the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday accused Vice President Sara Duterte of masterminding a plot to assassinate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The allegations have sent shockwaves through the nation, highlighting the deep rift in a once-powerful alliance.

Vice President Subpoenaed Amid Explosive Claims

The DOJ has issued a subpoena to Duterte, giving her five days to respond to the allegations. Justice Undersecretary Jesse Andres, speaking at a press briefing, stated, “The premeditated plot to assassinate the president as declared by the self-confessed mastermind will now face legal consequences. The government is taking action to protect our duly elected president.”

The allegations stem from Duterte’s remarks during a fiery weekend press conference, where she revealed she had instructed her security team to target Marcos if an alleged assassination plot against her succeeded.

Duterte Responds to Subpoena

Shortly after the DOJ’s announcement, Duterte addressed reporters, expressing her willingness to cooperate with the investigation. “I will gladly answer the questions they want to ask, but they must answer my questions as well,” she said.

She added, “We’ll just talk there when I get the subpoena.”

President Marcos Breaks His Silence

In his first public remarks on the issue, President Marcos called the situation “disturbing” and vowed to “fight back.” At a press conference on Monday, he asserted, “As a democratic country, we need to uphold the law. That sort of criminal attempt must not go unchallenged.”

The presidential palace has treated Duterte’s comments as an “active threat” and confirmed a manhunt is underway for the alleged assassin linked to the case.

Alliance Unravels Before the Nation

The accusations mark a spectacular collapse of the Marcos-Duterte alliance that swept the 2022 presidential election in a landslide. Duterte, the daughter of former president Rodrigo Duterte, had served as Marcos’ running mate and remains his constitutional successor.

However, their relationship has deteriorated in recent months, particularly as the two camps prepare for the 2028 presidential election.

The tension between the two escalated significantly earlier this year, with both sides trading allegations of drug addiction. In March, Rodrigo Duterte accused Marcos of being a “drug addict,” citing alleged fentanyl use, while Marcos responded by questioning Duterte’s health.

Saturday’s Explosive Press Conference in the Philippines

The current crisis began with an expletive-filled press conference by Duterte on Saturday. She claimed she was the target of an assassination plot and instructed her team to kill Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and presidential cousin Martin Romualdez if her life was threatened.

“I said, if I die, don’t stop until you have killed them,” Duterte declared.

The comments came amid escalating tensions between Duterte and Romualdez, who is leading a House investigation into Duterte’s finances. The probe also resulted in the detention of Duterte’s chief of staff, Zuleika Lopez, on charges of contempt.

Political Fallout and Public Reactions in the Philippines

Duterte’s dramatic statements and subsequent subpoena have raised concerns about the stability of the government. Her resignation as Education Secretary in June signaled the growing fissures within the administration. At the time, she accused Marcos of using her for political gain, stating she felt “used” by their 2022 partnership.

For many observers, the feud reflects a broader power struggle ahead of the 2028 elections, with both Duterte and Romualdez seen as potential contenders for the presidency.

Legal and Political Implications in the Philippines

The DOJ clarified that the vice president is not immune from suit, and criminal or administrative charges could proceed. “The vice president is not immune from suit,” Andres affirmed.

Meanwhile, analysts warn the situation could further destabilize the nation’s political landscape. Public trust in the administration has already been strained by corruption allegations and factional disputes, and the current controversy risks deepening political polarization.