Home > India > ‘Indo-Pacific Is Correct Evolution’: Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr In India, Calls It Reaffirmation of Strategic Alliance

‘Indo-Pacific Is Correct Evolution’: Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr In India, Calls It Reaffirmation of Strategic Alliance

Philippines President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. called the shift from Asia Pacific to Indo-Pacific a “correct evolution” during his ceremonial visit to India. He said the terminology change reflects deeper global partnerships. His remarks also reaffirmed the growing alliance between India and the Philippines.

Philippines President Marcos Jr. in India calls shift to Indo-Pacific region a correct evolution, affirms growing ties. Photo/X.
Philippines President Marcos Jr. in India calls shift to Indo-Pacific region a correct evolution, affirms growing ties. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 5, 2025 11:31:04 IST

Philippines’ President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. on Tuesday said that what used to be referred to as the Asia Pacific Region, the world now refers to it as the Indo-Pacific Region

Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. On Alliance Between India And Philippines

“Indo Pacific is the correct evolution of Asia Pacific,” the visiting Philippines President said while addressing reporters at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital today.

Marcos said that this is a reaffirmation of the alliance between Indian and the Philippines.

Also Read: EU Hits Pause on US Tariff Retaliation for 6 Months As Bloc Secures Deal With Trump

“I think it is a reaffirmation of the alliance and the partnership that we are strengthening. What used to be what where we used to refer to the Asia Pacific region we now refer to as the Indo Pacific region, which is I think a correct evolution of that understanding because of the global nature of all of politics and of all of trade and all of the economy. And to build upon what we already have had but to certainly to explore the many opportunities that have arisen in the past few years because of the new technologies and the changing state of the global economy and the geopolitical the geopolitics around us now,” he said.

Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. Accorded Ceremonial Welcome

Marcos was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present on the occasion.

He is set to hold a high-level delegation talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital later today.

On Monday, he held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as he marked the beginning of his five-day state visit to the country.

S Jaishankar Calls On President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Delighted to call on President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr of the Philippines this evening in Delhi at the start of his State Visit. Confident that his talks with PM Narendra Modi tomorrow will significantly deepen our bilateral partnership.”

This is the first visit by the President of the Southeast Asian country to India since he assumed office back in 2022, marking a significant milestone, as his visit aligns with the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

He is accompanied by First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos and a high-level delegation, including several Ministers from his Cabinet.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Philippine President Marcos Begins Landmark India Visit to Cement 75 Years Of Ties

Tags: home-hero-pos-4india newsphilippinespm modi’

RELATED News

House Wasted Over 41 Hours Of Valuable Time: DY Chairman Of Rajya Sabha Schools Opponents Over Ruckus
‘Dost Dost Na Raha’ Congress Takes Swipe at PM Modi After Trump’s Tariff Blow
Two Years Since Imran Khan’s Arrest: PTI Threatens Nationwide Protests Despite Islamabad Clampdown
Article 370 Six Year Anniversary: How Jammy & Kashmir Has Changed
Who Is Elizaveta Krivonogikh And Did She Accuse Vladimir Putin Of ‘Destroying’ Her Life?

LATEST NEWS

Joanna Carson Passes Away At 93: Net Worth Of Johnny Carson’s Third Wife And Her Legacy
Ajay Kumar Singh
Amitabh Bachchan’s Humble Reaction to Fan Tattoo Goes Viral
India Services Sector Growth Strengthens: PMI Hits 60.5, Hiring Slows
Dhanashree Verma’s Dubai Trip Goes Viral As Fans Say: ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy!’
Why Shashi Tharoor Thinks Sarfaraz Khan Could Be India’s Game Changer?
Tariff Tensions Hit Indian Oil Stocks — Investors Should Watch Closely
Brendon McCullum Never Wanted Mohammed Siraj To Be Player Of The Series, But Wanted This Star Instead
Who Is Elizaveta Krivonogikh And Did She Accuse Vladimir Putin Of ‘Destroying’ Her Life?
Gauri Khan Photo Sparks Nostalgia: Reddit Celebrates Her Timeless 90s Bollywood Charm
‘Indo-Pacific Is Correct Evolution’: Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr In India, Calls It Reaffirmation of Strategic Alliance

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Indo-Pacific Is Correct Evolution’: Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr In India, Calls It Reaffirmation of Strategic Alliance

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Indo-Pacific Is Correct Evolution’: Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr In India, Calls It Reaffirmation of Strategic Alliance
‘Indo-Pacific Is Correct Evolution’: Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr In India, Calls It Reaffirmation of Strategic Alliance
‘Indo-Pacific Is Correct Evolution’: Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr In India, Calls It Reaffirmation of Strategic Alliance
‘Indo-Pacific Is Correct Evolution’: Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr In India, Calls It Reaffirmation of Strategic Alliance

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?