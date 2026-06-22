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Home > World News > Philippines School Shooting: 3 Killed, 5 Injured Inside High School; One Suspect Arrested

Philippines School Shooting: 3 Killed, 5 Injured Inside High School; One Suspect Arrested

Philippines Shooting: A shooting at a high school in central Philippines has left at least three people dead and five others injured. The incident took place inside San Jose National High School in Tacloban City, with authorities confirming one suspect has been arrested while another remains on the run.

Philippines school shooting: 3 killed, 5 injured in Tacloban high school attack; police launch probe. Photos: X.
Philippines school shooting: 3 killed, 5 injured in Tacloban high school attack; police launch probe. Photos: X.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-22 11:16 IST

Philippines Shooting: Three people were killed and five were injured in a school shooting in the central Philippines, Philippine police said on Monday. Police said one suspect has been arrested and another remains at large after the shooting at the San Jose National High School in the city of Tacloban in Leyte province. In July 2022, a gunman opened fire at an Ateneo de Manila University law school graduation ceremony in Quezon City, killing three people, including former Lamitan City mayor Rose Furigay.

Philippines Shooting: What We Know So Far

The shooting occurred at approximately 9:00 a.m. (0100 GMT) inside the school in Barangay San Jose, Tacloban City. The Tacloban City Police Office is investigating to determine the circumstances behind the incident. The victims have been transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Police Regional Office 8 has deployed additional personnel at the school to ensure the safety of students, staff, parents and the surrounding community.

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Authorities urged the public not to disseminate unverified information and to cooperate with investigators. The incident is unusual in the Philippines, where school shootings happen only sporadically.

Shooting Unusual In Philippines 

This is a rare event in the Philippines. The country has not witnessed such violence over the years. Shooting is more common in countries like the US. The country has witnessed mass killings around schools and religious places. 

The US Supreme Court sided on Thursday with a gun-rights challenge to a federal law that bars drug users from owning firearms in the latest test of the US Constitution’s Second Amendment right to “keep and bear arms.”

The justices, in 9-0 ruling, upheld a lower court’s decision to dismiss an illegal gun possession charge brought under the law at issue against Ali Hemani, an American-Pakistani dual citizen and resident of Texas who told authorities he was a regular marijuana user.

A 1968 federal law called the Gun Control Act makes possession of a firearm illegal for anyone who “is an unlawful user of or addicted to any controlled substance.”

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: After Philippines, Is India Selling BrahMos Missiles To Vietnam? Here’s What We Know

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Philippines School Shooting: 3 Killed, 5 Injured Inside High School; One Suspect Arrested
Tags: mass shootingphilippinesPhilippines newsShootingWorld news

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Philippines School Shooting: 3 Killed, 5 Injured Inside High School; One Suspect Arrested

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Philippines School Shooting: 3 Killed, 5 Injured Inside High School; One Suspect Arrested
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