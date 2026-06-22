Philippines School Shooting: 3 Killed, 5 Injured Inside High School; One Suspect Arrested

Philippines Shooting: Three people were killed and five were injured in a school shooting in the central Philippines, Philippine police said on Monday. Police said one suspect has been arrested and another remains at large after the shooting at the San Jose National High School in the city of Tacloban in Leyte province. In July 2022, a gunman opened fire at an Ateneo de Manila University law school graduation ceremony in Quezon City, killing three people, including former Lamitan City mayor Rose Furigay.

Philippines Shooting: What We Know So Far

The shooting occurred at approximately 9:00 a.m. (0100 GMT) inside the school in Barangay San Jose, Tacloban City. The Tacloban City Police Office is investigating to determine the circumstances behind the incident. The victims have been transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Police Regional Office 8 has deployed additional personnel at the school to ensure the safety of students, staff, parents and the surrounding community.

Authorities urged the public not to disseminate unverified information and to cooperate with investigators. The incident is unusual in the Philippines, where school shootings happen only sporadically.

🇵🇭 At least 3 people killed and 5 injured in a school shooting in Tacloban in the Philippines. Details are still coming in. Thoughts with the victims and their families. Source: Manila Times via WarFront Witness on Telegram / Writer: Oliver pic.twitter.com/d2SWDIpOw1 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 22, 2026

Shooting Unusual In Philippines

This is a rare event in the Philippines. The country has not witnessed such violence over the years. Shooting is more common in countries like the US. The country has witnessed mass killings around schools and religious places.

The US Supreme Court sided on Thursday with a gun-rights challenge to a federal law that bars drug users from owning firearms in the latest test of the US Constitution’s Second Amendment right to “keep and bear arms.”

The justices, in 9-0 ruling, upheld a lower court’s decision to dismiss an illegal gun possession charge brought under the law at issue against Ali Hemani, an American-Pakistani dual citizen and resident of Texas who told authorities he was a regular marijuana user.

A 1968 federal law called the Gun Control Act makes possession of a firearm illegal for anyone who “is an unlawful user of or addicted to any controlled substance.”

(With inputs from Reuters)

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