Phillippines Politician Makes A Sexist Joke To ‘Sleep With’ Single, Fertile Mothers, Faces Disqualification

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) swiftly issued two show-cause notices to Sia—one for his remarks about single mothers and another for insulting his assistant’s appearance during an April 3 speech.

Christian Sia, a congressional candidate contesting from Pasig City in the Philippines, has sparked nationwide outrage following a controversial and misogynistic statement made during a campaign rally. The lawyer-turned-politician is now facing potential disqualification from the May 2025 midterm elections after multiple complaints were filed regarding his derogatory remarks targeting single mothers and women in general.

Here’s what he said

The controversy began when a video went viral on social media, capturing Sia making an offensive “joke” during a public address. “Any lonely, single mother who is still having her period… let me be clear, she should still be having her period, I will sleep with her for one night,” Sia declared, allegedly in a light-hearted tone to entertain the crowd.

Despite Sia’s claim that the remark was made in jest and followed by audience laughter, critics argue that his comments reflect deeply rooted misogyny and a dangerous normalization of sexist rhetoric in political campaigns.

Immediate Backlash

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) acted swiftly, issuing two show-cause notices to Sia. The first pertained to his comments about single mothers, and the second addressed a separate incident where he made degrading remarks about his assistant’s weight and physical appearance during another campaign speech on April 3.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Comelec Chair George Erwin Garcia emphasized that even without a formal complaint from the assistant, action could still be taken under the guidelines of Task Force SAFE (Safeguarding Against Fear and Exclusion in Elections). The remarks are being evaluated for potential violations of Comelec Resolution 11116, the Safe Spaces Act, and the Magna Carta of Women, which criminalize sexist and discriminatory behavior in public spaces, including political rallies.

Sia’s comments have provoked intense criticism from women’s rights groups across the country. Prominent organizations like Gabriela have condemned his behavior as “an attack on the dignity of every woman,” urging the Supreme Court to disbar him. They argue that such statements go beyond tasteless humor and represent a broader culture of gender-based discrimination in Philippine politics.

Elizabeth Angsioco, chair of the Democratic Socialist Women of the Philippines, echoed similar sentiments, stating that politicians who harbor such views are likely to oppose or sabotage pro-women legislation if elected.

“This isn’t just about a single joke. It’s about the message it sends — that women, especially single mothers, are fair game for mockery and objectification,” Angsioco said. “We’re not just demanding an apology. We’re demanding accountability.”

The fallout within Sia’s own political camp has also been significant. Pasig City councillor hopeful Shamcey Supsup-Lee announced her resignation from the mayoral slate of Sarah Discaya, with whom Sia was associated. In her statement, Supsup-Lee asserted that she could not support any political figure who disrespects women, regardless of context.

“I will not be part of any campaign that tolerates sexism in any form. Our politics must reflect the values of equality and respect,” she said.

A Pattern of Misogyny in Campaigns?

This is not an isolated case. Just days earlier, Peter Unabia, the incumbent governor of Misamis Oriental, faced backlash for offering scholarships exclusively to “beautiful” female nursing students. He claimed unattractive nurses could worsen the health of male patients — a statement also under investigation by Comelec.

According to political scientist Dr. Jean Franco of the University of the Philippines, these incidents underscore a wider issue. “Sexist jokes are seen as campaign tools to grab attention. But they erode women’s hard-earned space in politics and reinforce damaging stereotypes,” she explained.

The issue also revives discussions around former President Rodrigo Duterte, who was notorious for lewd remarks yet enjoyed widespread popularity. Observers believe Sia is attempting to replicate that strategy, appealing to certain demographics with crude humor — but the social climate may no longer tolerate such behavior.

Comelec’s Stand on Safe Campaigning

In response to the growing trend of sexist remarks, Comelec Chair Garcia announced plans to propose a resolution that formally declares all campaign rallies and online political platforms as “safe spaces”, areas where sexist, homophobic, or discriminatory remarks are prohibited and punishable.

“The public deserves campaigns that are informative, inclusive, and respectful, not vulgar,” Garcia stated, reiterating that existing laws provide sufficient grounds for penalizing offensive behavior.

Despite issuing an apology and blaming political rivals for circulating an “edited” version of the video, Sia has shown little remorse. In fact, another recent video shows him mocking a woman’s weight during a separate rally, further fueling outrage.

ALSO READ: Kim Jong-Un’s Sister Taunts The West, Calls US Led Denuclearisation Of North Korea A ‘Daydream’