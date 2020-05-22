Footage showed plumes of smoke rising from the site of the crash.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft with 90 passengers on board crashed in a residential area near the Karachi airport on Friday.

PIA spokesperson Abdul Sattar confirmed the crash and added that the flight — A-320 — was carrying 90 passengers and was flying from Lahore to Karachi, Dawn reported.

Footage showed plumes of smoke rising from the site of the crash. A rescue operation is underway.

Saying anything right now would be premature. Our crew is trained to handle emergency landings. All my prayers are with the families. We will continue to provide information in a transparent manneer.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa extended condolences to the families of the decreased and called the incident a “loss of precious lives”.

Radio Pakistan reported that Army Quick Reaction Force and Pakistan Rangers Sindh troops have reached incident site and rescue efforts are being made. Alongside civil administration is monitoring the incident closely.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said COAS has directed provision of full assistance to civil administration in rescue/ relief effort.

