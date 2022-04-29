The team led by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is in Saudi Arabia for a three-day official visit, was greeted with a "surprising welcome" as they entered Madina's Masjid-e-Nabaw

The team led by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is in Saudi Arabia for a three-day official visit, was greeted with a “surprising welcome” as they entered Madina’s Masjid-e-Nabawi.

In a viral video, it was seen that hundreds of pilgrims raised “chor chor” slogans when they saw the delegation making their way to Masjid-e-Nabawi. Following the event, police claimed that they had been arrested for disturbing sanctity.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, the Information Minister, and Shahzain Bugti, a member of the National Assembly, were among those shown in a video.

According to a Pakistani publication, Aurangzeb blamed the demonstration on the ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Further speaking, Aurangzeb stated that he is not going to name Imran Khan in such a holy place because he doesn’t want to politicize it. Although, he agreed that Khan’s government has ruined the society.

This comes as Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif travels to Saudi Arabia for the first time for a three-day official visit. PM is accompanied by dozens of officials and political leaders on his visit to the Kingdom.

“Proud Pakistanis, please be heartened by witnessing what a lovely welcome our PM and his Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) gang of criminals received in Saudi Arabia,” netizens commented on Twitter after uploading the video.

After his predecessor, Imran Khan, was removed in a no-confidence vote, Sharif was sworn in as Pakistan’s 23rd Prime Minister on April 11.

During his visit, Sharif is expected to ask Saudi Arabia for an additional USD 3.2 billion packages. He would make this request in order to keep Pakistan’s foreign currency reserves from depleting further.

During Imran Khan’s reign, Saudi Arabia had already granted the debt-ridden Pakistan USD 3 billion in deposits and a USD 1.2 billion oil facility on deferred payment. Pakistan, according to estimates, needs USD 12 billion to avoid a balance of payment crisis and further depletion of foreign currency reserves.