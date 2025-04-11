Home
Piyush Goyal, S Jaishankar Stand Firm: India Won’t Negotiate “At Gunpoint” With The US

India has made it clear—it won’t be rushed or pressured into any trade deal that doesn’t fully serve the interests of its citizens. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal reaffirmed this stance after the United States decided to "pause" its reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods for 90 days.

India has made it clear—it won’t be rushed or pressured into any trade deal that doesn’t fully serve the interests of its citizens. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal reaffirmed this stance after the United States decided to “pause” its reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods for 90 days.

The pause is being interpreted as an opportunity for both countries to fast-track a bilateral trade agreement, which remains under negotiation. But India insists it won’t be pushed into hasty decisions.

India First: No Deals Under Duress

“We never negotiate at gunpoint,” said Mr Goyal, stressing that India will prioritize national interest above all else. “Favourable time constraints motivate us for quicker talks, but till the time we are not able to secure the interest of our country and our people, we do not hurry (into any deal).”

Speaking at the Italy-India Business, Science, and Technology Forum, Goyal provided a brief overview of India’s trade discussions—not just with the US, but also with the UK, the European Union, and several other countries.

“All our trade talks are progressing well, in the spirit of India First, and to ensure our pathway to Viksit Bharat by 2047 in the Amrit Kaal,” he noted. While no specifics were revealed, he underlined the importance of mutual understanding in successful trade negotiations.

“Trade talks proceed when both sides are sensitive to each other’s concerns and requirements,” he added.

Jaishankar: India Is Ready, But Not Desperate

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar echoed similar sentiments during the Carnegie Global Technology Summit. Addressing India’s ongoing trade engagements, including with the US, he emphasized India’s preparedness to move swiftly—but not at the cost of strategic autonomy.

“This time around, we are certainly geared up for a very high degree of urgency. I mean, we see a window. We want to see stuff. So, our trade deals are really challenging,” said Dr Jaishankar.

He acknowledged that the global trade landscape has changed significantly since the early Trump years. “The US has been very ambitious,” he said, acknowledging the complexity and intensity of the current negotiations.

Mutual Perspectives Matter

Jaishankar pointed out that both sides now bring clearer perspectives to the table. “We talked for four years during the first Trump administration. They have their view of us, and frankly, we have our view of them. The bottom line is that they didn’t get that.”

On the EU front, he clarified that while trade negotiations have seemed drawn out, the timeline isn’t as continuous as some believe. “So, if you look at the EU, often people say we’ve been negotiating for 30 years, which is not entirely true because we had big blocks of time and nobody was even talking to each other. But they have tended to be a very protracted processes.”

He also addressed the growing influence of China in global trade. According to him, China’s strategic decisions have become just as impactful as those of the US, especially in the areas of trade and technology.

