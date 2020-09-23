In a video that is going viral on social media, PLA recruits can be seen sobbing while heading to Ladakh border to face Indian soldiers. The troops are struggling to sing the words to the PLA song "Green Flowers in the Army".

A video has surfaced on social media in which a group of young People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers are seen sobbing while heading towards the India-China border at Ladakh to face the Indian Army, amid the tensions between the two countries.

On September 20, Pakistani comedian Zaid Hamid posted a video on Facebook, wherein several PLA recruits are seen crying on a bus as they are being transferred to the border area in Ladakh. The troops are struggling to sing the words to the PLA song “Green Flowers in the Army”, Taiwan News reported.

The video was originally posted on the WeChat page of Fuyang City Weekly, before it was removed. The original footage shows 10 new troops from Fuyang City’s Yingzhou district in Anhui province of China.

PLA soldiers begin crying as they are ordered to deploy along the Indo-China border. The footage was originally posted on the WeChat page of Fuyang City Weekly, but it was soon deleted. It shows recruits from Fuyang City's Yingzhou district in Anhui Province. #LadakhBorder pic.twitter.com/BJwwe5ruYu — Ashutosh Bhatia (@AshutoshGhazal) September 23, 2020

All the fresh recruits were reportedly college students and five of them had “proactively volunteered to serve in Tibet,” which borders the Ladakh region, where the standoff between Indian and Chinese armies took place at Galwan valley in June. That faceoff led to the death of 20 Indian troops.

The video was reportedly shot at Fuyang Railway Station while the troops were preparing to head to a military camp in Hebei province, according to Taiwan News.

A Chinese user who goes by the handle @waynescene reposted the video on Twitter on September 20 and wrote, “They were told that they would be going to the front lines after they got on the bus. The cannon fodder are crying!”

Meanwhile, India and China, which held the sixth round of Senior Commanders’ meeting on Monday following border tensions in eastern Ladakh, have agreed to avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments, stop sending more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground and avoid taking any actions that may complicate the situation.

Sources said that during the talks, China asked India to vacate the positions taken over by it on the south bank of Pangong Tso after August 29. But India insisted that China should move back to the positions which existed before April-May 2020 timeframe in the Eastern Ladakh sector, sources added.

The meeting started at around 10 am and went on till 11 pm on Monday. The talks happened at a time when India has occupied six major hill features on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which are helping the Indian Army to be in dominating positions on heights.

